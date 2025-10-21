BLogic Systems Joins Forte Racing in 2025 IMSA Season and Lamborghini Squadra Corsa and Super Trofeo Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLogic Systems , a leading innovator in payment technology solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Forte Racing as the exclusive payment technology provider. The collaboration will see BLogic Systems sponsor Forte Racing’s Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and its Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

This collaboration brings together two entities with shared commitments to innovation, precision and performance. As Forte Racing pushes the boundaries on the track, BLogic Systems is revolutionizing the world of business transactions with its highly customizable and adaptable payment solutions.

BLogic Systems' innovative payment technology is integral to Forte Racing's operations, allowing the team to streamline its revenue and optimize all payment options on a single, user-friendly platform. The fintech's goal is to provide businesses of all sizes with a state-of-the-art point-of-sale (POS) solution backed by top-notch customer service.

"The world of racing, much like the world of business, demands adaptability, speed and a relentless pursuit of excellence," said Erick Tu, CEO of BLogic Systems. "Our partnership with Forte Racing perfectly synergizes our shared values. The innovative spirit of BLogic finds its parallel in the exciting and dynamic world of sports car racing. We are thrilled to support the Forte Racing team and showcase how our solutions can help optimize their financial operations, allowing them to focus on what they do best—winning on the race track."

"We are thrilled to work with BLogic Systems and have them be a part of the Forte Racing family," said Shane Seneviratne, Team Principal of Forte Racing. "This partnership goes beyond a simple sponsorship; having BLogic Systems' commitment to supporting our high-performance team powers our work in the demanding and high-stakes environment of sports car racing."

The BLogic Systems brand is prominently featured on Forte Racing’s Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 throughout the 2025 and 2026 IMSA season alongside partners Huntress and Squadra Corse, and joins AmeriTruck and Roger Dubuis on the team’s Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

For more information on BLogic, visit www.blogicsystems.com .

About BLogic Systems

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, BLogic Systems provides innovative payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurant, retail and hospitality businesses of all sizes. With a focus on user-friendly technology and exceptional customer service, BLogic helps merchants streamline operations and optimize revenue. Having processed over $5 billion in payments and saved clients more than $8 million in fees, BLogic supports over 5,000 businesses, offering tailored solutions that improve transaction management, inventory control, customer data analysis and security. BLogic Systems has delivered customizable and scalable payment solutions for over 14 years. For more information, visit https://www.blogicsystems.com .

About Forte Racing

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com .