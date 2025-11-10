BLogic Systems Powers Restaurant Growth with World-Class POS and Payment Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLogic Systems , a leading innovator in payment technology solutions, drives innovation and growth in the restaurant industry. With a track record of success, BLogic is redefining how restaurants manage operations, enhance customer experiences, and streamline financial transactions with its advanced POS systems and payment processing services.

As restaurants face increasing demands for efficiency and customer satisfaction, BLogic Systems provides a comprehensive suite of POS and payment solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the hospitality sector. The company’s award-winning technology empowers restaurant owners and operators to improve service speed, reduce operational costs, and seamlessly integrate payment processing across all devices. Restaurants have touted 10-30% growth in revenue, 15% increase in table turnover rates and 17% increase in order efficiency since integrating with BLogic Systems.

Its advanced analytics give restaurant owners valuable insights into customer behavior, sales trends and employee performance. Restaurant merchants can request specific features to address unique challenges. For example, BLogic developed a feature for high-volume coffee shops at airports that automatically retrieves customer names from payment cards, improving order efficiency and reducing human error. BLogic's hybrid POS system operates without dependency on an internet connection. This "always-on" functionality significantly reduces downtime and prevents common issues like lost orders and duplicate transactions.

“Our white-glove approach ensures that every restaurant merchant receives personalized attention from a dedicated account manager, fast-tracked onboarding and ongoing, hands-on support. We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients and offering them a solution that’s not only reliable but tailored to their specific needs so they can focus on what matters most to them,” said BLogic Systems CEO and founder Erick Tu. “We have an under 1% turnover rate for POS customers, with many clients staying for over a decade, so when choosing BLogic, you’re not just getting a POS provider, you’re getting a long-term partner.”

BLogic Systems will be joining industry lenders and investors at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference in Las Vegas on November 10 - 12, 2025. For more information, visit www.blogicsystems.com .

About BLogic Systems

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, BLogic Systems provides innovative payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurant, retail and hospitality businesses of all sizes. With a focus on user-friendly technology and exceptional customer service, BLogic helps merchants streamline operations and optimize revenue. Having processed over $5 billion in payments and saved clients more than $8 million in fees, BLogic supports over 5,000 businesses, offering tailored solutions that improve transaction management, inventory control, customer data analysis and security. BLogic Systems has delivered customizable and scalable payment solutions for over 14 years. For more information, visit https://www.blogicsystems.com .