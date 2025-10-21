Micropolis Signs Agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics to Develop and Test the ‘Box Cleaner’ Robot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB, a Swedish shipping and container handling company, and MCS Robotics AB, a Swedish robotics company, to jointly develop and test the ‘Box Cleaner’, an autonomous robotic cleaning system designed for port and industrial environments.





The Box Cleaner represents a new generation of industrial service robots built on the Micropolis M2 platform and powered by the Company’s proprietary control systems, AI-driven navigation, and edge-computing architecture. The robot is designed to operate autonomously for extended periods, performing precision cleaning while reducing water usage, energy consumption, and labor costs. The trial will provide valuable operational data to enhance the robot’s performance ahead of planned commercial rollouts across European and Middle Eastern markets.

The collaboration aims to validate the Box Cleaner’s capabilities in real-world port operations at Helsingborgs Hamn in Sweden, one of Scandinavia’s most technologically advanced and sustainability-driven ports. The trial will focus on optimizing the robot’s performance in outdoor and semi-industrial conditions, including large, paved surfaces and container areas.

“This partnership with two renowned Swedish companies in the robotics and marine logistics space, demonstrates how international collaboration can accelerate the deployment of practical robotic solutions,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and CEO of Micropolis Robotics. “Working alongside Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics allows us to validate our technologies in one of Europe’s leading ports, while simultaneously aligning with the global shift toward smart, sustainable operations.”

Through this initiative, Micropolis, Helsingborgs Hamn AB, and MCS Robotics aim to advance sustainable innovation in port management and industrial cleaning operations, setting a benchmark for future automation technologies that enhance safety, productivity, and environmental efficiency.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About Helsingborgs Hamn AB

Helsingborgs Hamn AB operates the Port of Helsingborg, one of Sweden’s leading logistics and container hubs. The port is recognized for its innovation and sustainability initiatives, including digitalization and automation of port operations to reduce environmental impact and enhance efficiency.

About MCS Robotics AB

MCS Robotics AB is a Swedish robotics company specializing in industrial automation and autonomous solutions for logistics and infrastructure. The company partners with leading manufacturers and research institutions to deliver practical and scalable robotic systems for the European market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c425b3d-4892-441e-9f77-bf2cf16884b9