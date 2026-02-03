Micropolis Completes Successful Pilot Program with Saudi Ministry of Interior and Receives New Agreement for 270 Additional Surveillance Robots from QSS Robotics

Pilot deployed across two strategic sites including ARAMCO Oil refinery and Riyadh national power station in collaboration with Saudi Ministry of Interior Premises Security Forces Command

Agreement with QSS Robotics brings total number of robotics to be ordered to 770

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven autonomous mobility solutions, announced today the successful completion of a one-month pilot program with the Saudi Ministry of Interior (“MOI”) across two strategic sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: an ARAMCO oil refinery and the Riyadh national power station.





The pilot was conducted in collaboration with QSS Robotics, Micropolis’ local deployment and integration partner in Saudi Arabia, and under the supervision of the MOI Premises Security Forces Command, validating the robots’ operational performance across complex industrial and critical infrastructure environments.

Following the success of the pilot program, Micropolis also announced that it has received an additional Letter of Intent (“LOI”) from QSS Robotics to supply 270 robots, on top of the previously issued LOI for 500 robots, bringing the total indicated volume to 770 robots.

The pilot program included full validation of the robot’s off-road mechanical performance, autonomous system capabilities, L-band radio communications, and AI system functionality, ensuring readiness for large-scale deployment across high-security and mission-critical sites.

Micropolis’ solutions are designed to enhance situational awareness, improve security coverage, and support security forces in executing high-frequency patrol and monitoring tasks with increased efficiency.

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics, commented, “We are proud to have successfully completed this pilot project with the Saudi Ministry of Interior at two highly demanding critical infrastructure environments — ARAMCO’s refinery and the Riyadh national power station. This milestone reinforces the reliability of Micropolis robots in real-world operations, and validates our ability to deliver autonomous surveillance, connectivity performance, and real-time incident reporting using Microspot AI at scale.”

Mr. Aljawhari added, “Receiving an additional LOI for 270 robots, on top of the existing 500-unit LOI, is a strong indication of the momentum and growing market demand for autonomous security systems in Saudi Arabia. We are honored that the MOI Premises Security Forces Command has formed a committee to evaluate and expand deployments across the Kingdom, and we remain committed to supporting Vision 2030 by enabling advanced security automation through locally-made robotics and AI.”

Dr. Elie Metri, CEO of QSS Robotics, stated, “Micropolis has proven through this pilot that its robotic platforms and AI security systems are ready for operational environments in Saudi Arabia. In partnership with the MOI Premises Security Forces Command, we are proud to support this important step toward deploying autonomous security technologies to strategic sites across the Kingdom.”

Dr. Metri added, “The additional LOI for 270 units reflects strong confidence in Micropolis’ performance and the quality of the integrated solution. QSS Robotics remains committed to supporting national security modernization by localizing deployment capabilities and ensuring successful large-scale implementation of these systems.”

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (‘UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About QSS Robotics

QSS Robotics is a Saudi-based robotics solutions and integration company focused on deploying advanced autonomous technologies for security, industrial, and government applications. As a strategic local partner of Micropolis Robotics, QSS supports in-country deployment, integration, and operational scaling within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Micropolis Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d2c6531-2ae6-4232-9760-cf3858df0ef0