Micropolis Robotics Unveils Autonomous Logistics Platform at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics, (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced the official reveal of its Autonomous Logistics Platform during the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, showcased on the stand of EDGE Group, the UAE’s leading advanced technology and defense manufacturer.

The Autonomous Logistics Platform is a fully autonomous, heavy-duty industrial logistics robot developed on Micropolis’ M01 platform, designed for use in controlled industrial environments such as manufacturing facilities, industrial zones, and logistics corridors. The platform enables efficient movement of goods and equipment between factories and operational units, reducing dependence on manual transportation systems while improving safety and productivity.

Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and CEO of Micropolis, said, “The reveal of our Autonomous Logistics Platform at UMEX in Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone for Micropolis. Built on our M01 platform, the system delivers industrial-grade payload performance, extended operational endurance, and advanced autonomy to serve real logistics needs in controlled industrial areas. We are proud to reveal the platform on EDGE Group’s stand, reflecting aligned ambitions to accelerate next-generation robotics and sovereign innovation from the UAE.”

The robot is engineered to support demanding industrial operations, offering:

4–5 tons payload capacity

400V high-voltage battery architecture

12–18 hours operational range (depending on load profile, terrain, and mission cycles)



These capabilities position the platform as a scalable solution for round-the-clock industrial logistics, including high-frequency transport missions and sustained operations across large industrial campuses.

The Autonomous Logistics Platform operates using Micropolis’ Rule-Based Community Autonomous System, a proprietary autonomy stack designed to manage structured navigation and decision-making in controlled environments.

The system is integrated with:

Micropolis Mission Planner (for route generation, task assignment, and autonomous mission execution)

STEERAI Fleet Management System (for multi-robot coordination, real-time monitoring, and operational analytics)

Warehouse Management System (WMS) integration (to connect autonomous transport missions with warehouse and inventory operations)



This enables end-to-end automation—from warehouse task issuance to autonomous mission execution and fleet-level reporting.

The Autonomous Logistics Platform is designed to support industrial operators requiring dependable last-mile logistics in controlled-access areas, including:

Factory-to-factory transport routes

Industrial logistics within secured zones

Warehousing and manufacturing corridors

Restricted facilities requiring traceable, scheduled autonomous operations

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

