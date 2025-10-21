Procurement as a Service Market to Surpass USD 15.49 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Automation and ESG-Focused Sourcing | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Procurement As a Service Market Size was valued at USD 7.19 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 15.49 Billion by 2033, growing CAGR of 10.08% over 2026-2033.

The growing use of digital procurement platforms, automation, and advanced analytics in companies is the main factor propelling the growth of the procurement as a service market.





The U.S. Procurement As a Service Market size was USD 1.82 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.85 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The market is driven by a widespread cloud adoption, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong enterprise demand for automated, AI-driven procurement solutions, enhancing strategic sourcing, spend visibility, supplier management, and operational efficiency across industries.

Procurement as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 7.19 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.08% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Strategic Sourcing, Category Management, Transactions Management, Process Management, Spend Management, Contract Management)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME)

• By End-use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Travel & Hospitality, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Strategic Sourcing Led the Market with a Share of 31.09%, while Transactions Management are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 10.54%

Strategic Sourcing component currently leads the market due to its plays an important part in managing supplier selection, cost management, and overall procurement efficiency. Transactions Management is witnessing growth owing to the increased adoption as organizations focus on automating their procure-to-pay processes, including invoice processing and purchase order management, to lower cycle times and eliminate errors.

By Deployment Mode, Cloud-Based Segment Led the Market with a Share of 73.40% in 2025, and is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.50%

Cloud-Based has dominated the Procurement as a Service Market as it provides for scalability, flexibility, and access to procurement data in real-time. The segment is also witnessing the fastest growth as enterprises of all sizes embrace digital procurement solutions to improve efficiency, contain operational costs, and leverage integration with ERP and finance systems.

By Organization size, in 2025, Large Enterprise Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 60.40%, while SME is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 10.04%

Large Enterprises lead the market owing to their need for intricate procurement functionalities, large supplier networks, and high adoption for advanced digital procurement solutions. The fastest growing segment is SMEs where these companies are progressively deploying PaaS solutions for cost pressure relief, process automation, and on-demand, scalable, cloud-based procurement functionalities.

By End-Use, in 2025, Manufacturing Led the Market with Share of 24.30%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.80%

Manufacturing sector leads the market owing to complexities in supply chains, large volume of products to procure or services to outsource, and need for stratgic sourcing, spend management, and supplier risk mitigation activities. The fastest-growing industry using fresh cloud-based buying to minimize sourcing expenses, to save charges, and to comply with regulatory nourishing standards is the Healthcare segment, which includes hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical suppliers.

Regional Insights:

Due to the region's advanced digital infrastructure, increased use of cloud-based procurement solutions, and the presence of major PaaS providers, such as Accenture, IBM, Infosys, and many others, North America holds the largest market share in the Procurement as a Service industry, accounting for 35.06% of the total in 2025.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Procurement As a Service Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.50%, due to high digital transformation, high cloud adoption, and increasingly large SME and enterprise ecosystems.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , Accenture acquired Insight Sourcing to strengthen strategic sourcing and procurement services across private equity and consumer goods sectors.

, Accenture acquired Insight Sourcing to strengthen strategic sourcing and procurement services across private equity and consumer goods sectors. In September 2024, Infosys launched “Restart with Infosys”, incentivizing employee referrals to bring women back into the workforce, supporting ESG initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Supplier Ecosystem Metrics – helps you assess the scale and efficiency of supplier management, including the average number of suppliers handled per enterprise and the percentage of spend managed through preferred supplier networks.

– helps you assess the scale and efficiency of supplier management, including the average number of suppliers handled per enterprise and the percentage of spend managed through preferred supplier networks. Contract Intelligence Index – helps you evaluate the level of automation and AI integration in contract management, including the share of AI-analyzed contracts and average reductions in contract cycle time.

– helps you evaluate the level of automation and AI integration in contract management, including the share of AI-analyzed contracts and average reductions in contract cycle time. Sustainable Procurement & Esg Compliance Tracker – helps you understand the growing emphasis on responsible sourcing through green procurement spend tracking and ESG-compliant supplier evaluations enabled by PaaS platforms.

– helps you understand the growing emphasis on responsible sourcing through green procurement spend tracking and ESG-compliant supplier evaluations enabled by PaaS platforms. Automation & Ai Adoption Rate – helps you measure automation penetration across procurement workflows, highlighting AI-driven accuracy improvements in demand forecasting and transaction handling efficiency.

– helps you measure automation penetration across procurement workflows, highlighting AI-driven accuracy improvements in demand forecasting and transaction handling efficiency. Performance Optimization Insights – helps you uncover how data-driven procurement platforms enhance supplier collaboration, reduce operational bottlenecks, and improve transparency across global sourcing networks.

