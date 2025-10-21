Armada and Eclipse Energy Partner to Accelerate Commercialization of Critical Edge Technologies for Global Industrial Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada and Eclipse Energy (formerly Gold H2) today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialization and reliability of critical edge technologies designed to meet industrial-scale challenges worldwide. Together, the companies are aligning their expertise to transform how clean energy and AI infrastructure are deployed at scale.

"The demand for power in the datacenter sector has never been greater," said Prabhdeep Sekhon, CEO of Eclipse Energy. "By bringing our innovative subsurface solutions into partnership with Armada, we are addressing both the urgent need for clean, reliable power and the imperative to build with sustainability in mind."

Armada has established itself as a disruptive force for edge computing, achieving rapid success in deploying next-generation, full-stack infrastructure to meet surging digital demand. The company is scaling quickly, with a trajectory to become the hyperscaler for the edge and redefine how these computing powerhouses are built, powered, and maintained across the globe.

“Eclipse Energy’s bioconversion of legacy oil fields into clean hydrogen is a natural complement to Armada’s Galleon Modular Data Centers,” said Dan Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of Armada. “By pairing their subsurface hydrogen production with our modular compute assets, we can deliver truly off-grid, carbon-aware data centers and prove that scalable performance and sustainable energy can go hand in hand.”

Eclipse Energy combines geoscience, engineering, and deep microbiology to redefine the subsurface as a clean energy asset. Recent accomplishments like the successful completion of the world’s first field trial demonstrating subsurface bio-stimulated hydrogen production established a roadmap to produce this low-cost, low-carbon energy using existing infrastructure. Without the need for new drilling, electrolysis, or energy-intensive surface facilities, this approach is primed to become a truly affordable and accessible source of energy.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

About Eclipse Energy

Eclipse Energy is a climate technology and energy company revolutionizing energy through subsurface biotechnology. Using microbiology coupled with existing hydrocarbon infrastructure, Eclipse Energy’s proprietary biotechnology transforms depleted oil fields into cost-effective, sustainable hydrogen underground. Working with leading energy companies, clean energy investors, operators, off takers, and public institutions, Eclipse Energy delivers a scalable, sustainable alternative to conventional and emerging energy production and decarbonization methods.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/397a7d17-0e33-4d99-9938-d6ac2bbbe391