Eclipse Energy Announces Collaborative Partnership with Weatherford Accelerating Commercialization of Subsurface Clean Energy Technologies

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Energy today announced a collaborative partnership with Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) that includes a capital investment from Weatherford to accelerate the deployment of Eclipse’s clean fuel technology platform. The partnership brings together Weatherford’s global footprint and operational expertise with Eclipse’s first-mover position in subsurface biotechnology to redefine how mature reservoirs and legacy infrastructure can contribute to the energy transition. The strategic relationship is set to move quickly, with joint projects scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Eclipse Energy operates at the intersection of geoscience, engineering, and deep microbiology to deliver scalable, low-cost, and predictable hydrogen and other clean fuel energy systems. At the core of its innovation is a proprietary microbial biotechnology platform that transforms end-of-life oil fields into clean energy assets, underpinned by one of the world’s most robust subsurface genomics databases. The company announced the successful completion of the world’s first field trial demonstrating subsurface bio-stimulated hydrogen production in June of this year.

“We strongly believe the subsurface is the most overlooked climate asset,” said Prabhdeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Energy. “This partnership demonstrates how traditional oilfield expertise and frontier biotechnology can come together to transform the energy transition. Weatherford’s global reach and deep technical knowledge will accelerate our ability to scale our low-carbon technology rapidly and cost-effectively.”

Eclipse Energy is focused on the low-carbon fuels market, which is forecasted to reach over $750 billion by 2035. The technology platform extends beyond hydrogen, laying the foundation for the next generation of subsurface clean energy fuels.

By leveraging Weatherford’s global infrastructure and expertise, the partnership expands the value delivered to operators, offering a practical alternative to plug-and-abandonment. The two companies are demonstrating how traditional oil and gas expertise can play a vital role in accelerating the transition to net-zero. It exemplifies how forward-thinking energy service companies are diversifying their capabilities and expanding their footprint to meet the evolving demands of the global energy landscape.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

About Eclipse

Energy Eclipse Energy is a climate technology company revolutionizing energy through subsurface biotechnology. Using microbiology coupled with existing hydrocarbon infrastructure, Eclipse Energy’s proprietary biotechnology transforms depleted oil fields into cost-effective, sustainable hydrogen underground. Working with leading energy companies, clean energy investors, operators, off takers, and public institutions, Eclipse Energy delivers a scalable, sustainable alternative to conventional and emerging energy production and decarbonization methods.