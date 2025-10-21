Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

After the acquiring its own shares on 21 October 2025, Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of sharesOrdinary registered shares
ISIN codeLT0000102253
Bank’s LEI code549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR0.29
Number of shares, units652 398 897
Authorised capital, EUR189 195 680.13
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units652 398 897
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders649 118 647

Additional information:
