Beyond Meat® Expands Distribution at Walmart

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced plans with Walmart to increase availability of select products at over 2,000 stores nationwide. Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer, is also among the first national retailers to offer the new Beyond Burger® 6-Pack, featuring the latest Beyond Burger in a convenient value pack.

“We are proud to expand our distribution at Walmart, providing more consumers with access to Beyond’s clean and nutritious plant protein products,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “Moreover, at a time when many households are navigating rising food prices, we're pleased to introduce our new Beyond Burger value pack — the same great-tasting burger at a lower price point, delivering 21g of protein, no cholesterol, and only 2g of saturated fat from heart-healthy1 avocado oil per serving.”

With this expansion, Walmart customers can enjoy the latest Beyond products, including:

Beyond Burger (Beyond IV) 6-Pack: Ranked #1 among consumers in one of the largest national surveys of its kind, the Beyond Burger was named a winner in a blind taste test of plant-based meats with at least 50% rating it the same or better than a comparable beef burger. Now available in an all-new value pack, Beyond's meatiest, juiciest burger yet provides 21g of protein per serving and 2g of saturated fat from heart-healthy 2 avocado oil with no GMOs or cholesterol.

avocado oil with no GMOs or cholesterol. Beyond Chicken Pieces: The #1 fastest growing unbreaded plant-based chicken product on the market 3 and recognized as one of the best supermarket products of 2025, 4 Beyond Chicken Pieces offer 21g of protein per serving and only 0.5g of saturated fat from heart-healthy 5 avocado oil with no GMOs or cholesterol.

and recognized as one of the best supermarket products of 2025, Beyond Chicken Pieces offer 21g of protein per serving and only 0.5g of saturated fat from heart-healthy avocado oil with no GMOs or cholesterol. Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style: One of the fastest growing flavored plant-based steak products on the market,6 the conveniently pre-seasoned version of Beyond’s popular steak tips delivers a juicy, tender bite while boasting 20g of protein per serving and just 1g saturated fat with no GMOs or cholesterol.



For recipes featuring Beyond products head to www.BeyondMeat.com and to find them at the Walmart store nearest you, visit the Beyond store locator.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

1 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

2 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

3 SPINS L12W ending 9/7/25, Total PBM Category, MULO+NEC.

4 PEOPLE Food Awards 2025: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year

5 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

6 SPINS MULO+NEC $ Sales Change vs YA L12W thru 9/7/25.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2edffc47-4a69-43af-9ae9-b2ab32eb711c