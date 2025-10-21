Lighthouse Autism Center Appoints Joseph Giles as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center (“Lighthouse” or the “Company”), a premier provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Giles as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Giles is a seasoned executive in the healthcare industry with over two decades of experience in building and scaling platforms across sectors and stages of growth. Most recently, Mr. Giles was a Venture Chair for Redesign Health, a leading investor in and partner to healthcare founders, where he helped launch new care models and digital platforms focused on improving access to care and patient outcomes. Previously, Mr. Giles co-founded and served as CEO of Midwest Vision Partners, one of the fastest-growing eyecare companies in the Midwest, and was Chief Operating Officer of Athletico Physical Therapy, the third-largest physical therapy company in the United States. Throughout his career, he has served on numerous boards, including Transformations Care Network, Zerigo Health, Florida Autism Center, and Summit Dermatology Partners.

Since its founding in 2012, Lighthouse has grown to become the Midwest's leading provider of ABA therapy, providing personalized, evidence-based care tailored to the needs of each learner and family. The Company recently announced the opening of its fifth center in North Carolina as Lighthouse continues to strategically grow its footprint in line with its mission of making high-quality ABA therapy services accessible to more children and families across the country. Today, Lighthouse proudly serves more than 1,100 learners across 44 centers in six states, including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina.

“I am honored to join an organization that is making such a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families,” said Joseph Giles. “Lighthouse has built its reputation by staying true to its mission and keeping the children and their families at the heart of everything it does. The dedication and compassion of the Lighthouse team is extraordinary, and I am inspired by the impact they have every day. Together, we will build on Lighthouse’s strong foundation to reach more communities, strengthen collaboration across each child’s care community, and expand the ways we can support learning, growth, and development.”

Barbara Gromacki, President of Lighthouse, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to the Lighthouse team. Lighthouse was founded on the belief that every child deserves exceptional, compassionate care to help them reach their potential. Joseph shares this belief and brings deep experience building and leading mission-driven organizations across the healthcare field. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to deepen the ways we support our exceptional children and bring Lighthouse’s care to even more families and communities.”

Founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown into the Midwest's leading provider of ABA therapy. With a network of centers across multiple states—including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina—Lighthouse offers an array of services tailored to meet the unique needs of children with autism.

At Lighthouse, ABA therapy is delivered in a natural, play-based environment where children can explore their interests and learn through fun and engagement. Notably, Lighthouse Fusion®—a groundbreaking approach to speech therapy—allows children to participate in co-treat sessions with dually certified BCBA/SLPs, enabling comprehensive therapy that promotes accelerated progress in speech and communication skills.

Lighthouse Autism Center believes that every child possesses unique and unlimited potential. By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Lighthouse is dedicated to unlocking that potential and making a lasting difference in the lives of families across the nation.

For more information about Lighthouse Autism Center and its services, please visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

