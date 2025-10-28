Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Nebraska

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, announced plans to open a new center in Grand Island, Nebraska. This latest expansion underscores Lighthouse’s ongoing commitment to serving families and addressing the growing need for autism therapy services across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and North Carolina.

The Grand Island Autism Center will be Lighthouse’s sixth location in Nebraska. The center is slated to open on December 15, 2025, and will provide autism services to 15 families while creating 20 new jobs in the area. The center will be located at 3230 West Schimmer Drive, Suite 1, Grand Island, Nebraska 68801.

The Grand Island center will feature Lighthouse’s signature design — bright, engaging play spaces and therapy rooms that foster natural learning through fun and exploration. Families will have access to a full range of services, including autism testing, ABA therapy, speech therapy, parent support and school readiness programming.

This expansion marks another important milestone in Lighthouse’s growth across Nebraska, joining existing centers in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and South Sioux City that have seen strong community response and high demand for services. With this new location, Lighthouse continues to address the critical need for accessible, high-quality autism therapy in Nebraska’s south-central region.

“Every community deserves access to compassionate, evidence-based ABA services,” said Lindsey Aberle, regional director at Lighthouse Autism Center. “Expanding into Grand Island allows us to reach even more families and provide individualized care. Our team is proud to bring the Lighthouse Fusion® model and our play-based approach to a community that has shown tremendous enthusiasm for what we do.”

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown into the Midwest's leading provider of ABA therapy. With a network of centers across multiple states—including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina—Lighthouse offers an array of services tailored to meet the unique needs of children with autism.

At Lighthouse, ABA therapy is delivered in a natural, play-based environment where children can explore their interests and learn through fun and engagement. Notably, Lighthouse Fusion®—a groundbreaking approach to speech therapy—allows children to participate in co-treat sessions with dually certified BCBA/SLPs, enabling comprehensive therapy that promotes accelerated progress in speech and communication skills.

Lighthouse Autism Center believes that every child possesses unique and unlimited potential. By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Lighthouse is dedicated to unlocking that potential and making a lasting difference in the lives of families across the nation.

For more information about Lighthouse Autism Center and its services, please visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com .

