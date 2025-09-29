Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion in North Carolina with High Point Location

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a premier provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is excited to announce its latest expansion with a new center in High Point, North Carolina.

The new High Point center is set to begin serving families on November 24, 2025 and will feature the natural, play-based spaces, bright colors, and carefully curated therapy materials that Lighthouse has come to be known for. The center will offer a comprehensive range of services, including ABA therapy, speech therapy, autism diagnostic testing, parent support, and pre-academic learning. This expansion not only reinforces Lighthouse's commitment to serving families but also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and bolstering North Carolina’s healthcare offerings.

The company first expanded into North Carolina earlier in 2025 with centers in Hickory, Monroe, Statesville, and Smithfield. One of the largest ABA providers in the Midwest, Lighthouse extended its footprint beyond its Midwest roots to respond to the growing need for autism therapy services on the East Coast.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed. As the demand for quality services continues to rise, Lighthouse Autism Center remains steadfast in its mission to provide the highest quality therapy to communities in need.

Traci Meador, Director of Special Programs and Expansion Operations at Lighthouse Autism Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the next step in Lighthouse’s growth: “2025 will mark a major milestone for Lighthouse Autism Center with expanding outside the Midwest to North Carolina. We are thrilled to bring our services to more families, supporting and empowering them along their autism journey. Our commitment to excellence and community-focused care drives us to extend our impact where it is most needed.”

Founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown into the Midwest's leading provider of ABA therapy. With a network of centers across multiple states—including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and now North Carolina—Lighthouse offers an array of services tailored to meet the unique needs of children with autism.

At Lighthouse, ABA therapy is delivered in a natural, play-based environment where children can explore their interests and learn through fun and engagement. Notably, Lighthouse Fusion®—a groundbreaking approach to speech therapy—allows children to participate in co-treat sessions with dually certified BCBA/SLPs, enabling comprehensive therapy that promotes accelerated progress in speech and communication skills.

Lighthouse Autism Center believes that every child possesses unique and unlimited potential. By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Lighthouse is dedicated to unlocking that potential and making a lasting difference in the lives of families across North Carolina and beyond.

For more information about Lighthouse Autism Center and its services, please visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

