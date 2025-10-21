Sunrise Granted Patent for AI-Enabled Anti-Eruption System for Anode Material Graphitization Furnace, a Globally Leading Safety Control Innovation

DOVER, USA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary has been granted a new utility patent titled “An Anti-Eruption System for Graphitization Furnace” (Authorization No. CN222165748U). This patented technology represents a globally leading AI-enabled safety control innovation in the anode material graphitization process.

The patented system integrates artificial intelligence, big-data analytics, and an advanced industrial control matrix to achieve predictive monitoring and proactive safety management. By employing a newly developed ultra-high-temperature pressure sensor, capable of withstanding up to 3000°C, the system continuously captures internal high-pressure signals generated inside the furnace during graphitization.

Through AI-driven real-time data modeling and pattern analysis, the system can forecast abnormal temperature and pressure conditions ahead of time, issuing early warnings before a furnace eruption occurs. Once potential risks are identified, the AI control platform automatically engages a high-pressure control system that adjusts temperature, current, or power supply to prevent accidents or minimize damage.

This intelligent control architecture greatly enhances the safety, automation, and stability of the anode material graphitization process. Its components feature high precision, durability, responsiveness, and reusability, making it well-suited for large-scale, intelligent anode production lines.

“The patent underscores Sunrise’s commitment to advancing AI-based predictive control and automation technologies, ” said Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “This technology further strengthen our globally leading position in the new energy materials industry.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228