Insigneo to acquire VectorGlobal accounts, strengthening its footprint in Latin America

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insigneo Financial Group (“Insigneo”), a leading U.S.-based international wealth management firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire the client accounts of Miami-based wealth management and institutional brokerage firm VectorGlobal Wealth Management Group (“VectorGlobal WMG”) and its Registered Investment Advisor (“VectorGlobal IAG”). The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will include the transfer of over $4 billion in client assets from Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, the United States, and Canada, which would allow Insigneo to approach $35 billion in total client assets. VectorGlobal investment professionals and selected support staff will be offered positions within Insigneo.

Additionally, the transaction includes a three-year referral agreement between Insigneo and Casa de Bolsa Finamex for the referral and servicing of Finamex's offshore customer accounts, recently acquired from Vector Casa de Bolsa.

“This transaction represents an important milestone as we carry out Insigneo’s growth strategy,” said Raul Henriquez, Insigneo’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “With this acquisition, we will reinforce and expand our geographical footprint, strengthen our team to better serve our clients, and reaffirm our firm’s commitment to Latin America.”

“For more than 30 years, VectorGlobal has proudly served Latin American investors through a culture of excellence, ethics, and trust,” said Edgardo Cantu, Member of the Board of VectorGlobal. “We are confident that this transition will further strengthen the opportunities available to our clients and teams, under an institution that shares the same values and long-term vision.”

Reinforcing Insigneo’s Commitment to Latin America and advisor-centric model

The acquisition represents another key step in Insigneo’s growth trajectory, marking its third major transaction since 2022 — following the acquisition of Citi’s international businesses in Puerto Rico and Uruguay (2022), and the integration of PNC’s offshore accounts serving Mexican clients (2023). This sustained growth in the region reflects Insigneo’s clear commitment to establishing a leadership position within the Latin American wealth management market, while many large U.S. financial institutions have deemphasized their presence in the region.

Insigneo’s success is rooted in its advisor-centric model; its pan-American, multicultural DNA; and its continuous investment in technology.

The firm recently launched Alia 2.0, a proprietary multi-custody digital platform designed to streamline daily operational processes and enhance advisor productivity.

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a U.S.-based international wealth management firm that offers services and technology designed to empower investment professionals in serving their global clients. Through personalized client solutions, and advisor-centric service platform, Insigneo provides a fully integrated, world-class wealth management platform.

Insigneo supports approximately 280 investment professionals and 68 institutional firms serving more than 32,000 clients globally.

For more information, visit www.insigneo.com .

About VectorGlobal

VectorGlobal is a group of financial companies, including a brokerage firm and a Registered Investment Advisor. VectorGlobal was founded 32 years ago, devoted to providing Latin American investors and institutional clients with high quality services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices and alliances in the United States, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, the firm supports more than 6,000 clients and over US$4 billion in assets under management. Over its history, VectorGlobal has established a reputation for professional excellence, integrity, and a personalized approach driven by regionally savvy investment advisors.

