Insigneo Names Danilo Narbona Market Head for Andean Region & Central America

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insigneo Financial Group (“Insigneo”), a leading U.S.-based international wealth management firm, announced today that Danilo Narbona has joined the company as Market Head for the Andean and Central America Region. Reporting to Insigneo Chief Revenue Officer Michael Averett, Narbona will be instrumental in strengthening Insigneo’s presence and driving market awareness across the region, focusing on Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and Central America.

“We are delighted to have Danilo join the firm in this important role,” Averett shared. “He has an extensive track record of driving growth. We are certain that Insigneo will thrive in these important markets under his leadership.”

Narbona brings over 30 years of financial services experience, leading multi-country sales organizations and empowering investment professionals to elevate client experiences. He previously served as Executive Director of VectorGlobal Wealth Management Group (VectorGlobal WMG), leading the company’s international wealth business across Latin America for over a decade. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Citi, culminating as Senior Vice President overseeing the Affluent & High Net Worth department. Earlier in his career, he led the Affluent Client area at Banco de Chile. Narbona holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Universidad de Santiago de Chile.

“I see joining Insigneo as a great opportunity,” Narbona stated. “We aspire to be the leading wealth management firm in the Andean and Central American region, and I am confident that the combination of my experience in these markets with Insigneo’s enormous capabilities will allow us to achieve this goal.”

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a U.S.-based international wealth management firm that offers services and technology designed to empower investment professionals in serving their global clients. Through personalized client solutions, and advisor-centric service platform, Insigneo provides a fully integrated, world-class wealth management platform.

Insigneo supports approximately 300 investment professionals and 68 institutional firms serving more than 32,000 clients globally.*

For more information, visit www.insigneo.com .

(*as of Q4 2025)