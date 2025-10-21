Sports.com Surpasses 10 Million Views as Super League Kerala Captivates Global Audiences

KERALA, India, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW)(the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group announces that viewership of Super League Kerala (“SLK”) related content has smashed through the 10 million views milestone across live broadcasts and digital distribution channels following the third weekend of matches. This is a testament to the growing popularity of both SLK and the rising influence of the Sports.com brand across global sports media.

The latest figures confirm Sports.com’s accelerating audience momentum, driven by dynamic storytelling, live streaming innovation, and fan engagement strategies that connect new audiences to emerging markets.

Marc Bircham, SEGG Board Member and Director of Sports.com, said, “The Super League Kerala is redefining what’s possible when elite sport meets next-generation digital innovation. The passion of the fans, the quality on the pitch, and the global reach we’re achieving through Sports.com prove how scalable and powerful this model is for emerging leagues.”

Mathew Joseph, Director and CEO of Super League Kerala, added, “Crossing 10 million views is a landmark moment for everyone — the clubs, the players, and the fans. Our partnership with Sports.com is transforming Kerala’s football scene and giving it an international stage.”

Building on this success, Sports.com will launch the new Sports.com app next week, empowering fans to stream live football, access premium behind-the-scenes content, and interact directly with their favorite teams and athletes – all within one seamless digital experience. The app launch represents a major leap forward in SEGG Media’s mission to redefine global sports entertainment through innovation, accessibility, and fan-first engagement.

As content viewership continues to surge, Sports.com is cementing its position as a go-to destination for premium live sports and original content from around the world. The platform’s growth underscores SEGG Media’s mission to connect fans globally through sport, technology, and entertainment – fueling its strategy to build one of the most dynamic sports ecosystems in digital media.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

