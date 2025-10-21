Dermsquared Appoints April Armstrong, MD, MPH, as Editor-in-Chief of the Dermatology Online Journal

Plano, Texas , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermsquared, the leading community-based platform for dermatology professionals, today announced the appointment of April Armstrong, MD, MPH, as Editor-in-Chief of the Dermatology Online Journal (DOJ). Dr. Armstrong succeeds Barbara Burrall, MD, continuing the journal’s nearly three-decade legacy of advancing open-access dermatologic scholarship.





April Armstrong, MD, MPH, announced as Editor-in-Chief of Dermatology Online Journal

Dr. Armstrong is an internationally recognized dermatologist, researcher, and educator, whose work has helped define evidence-based approaches in dermatology practice and research. As Editor-in-Chief, she will guide the journal’s strategic direction while upholding its longstanding commitment to editorial excellence and scientific rigor.

“I am deeply honored to join the legacy of the Dermatology Online Journal and to build upon the exceptional work of Dr. Barbara Burrall and the editorial team,” said Dr. Armstrong. “Together with Dr. Nicholas Brownstone and the Dermsquared team, I look forward to advancing evidence-based dermatology and bringing innovative research and practical clinical insights to clinicians and researchers alike.”

“Dr. Armstrong’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Dermatology Online Journal,” said Eric Bruno, CEO of HCEsquared, the parent company of Dermsquared. “Her leadership, research acumen, and editorial experience make her uniquely qualified to guide the journal’s continued growth and relevance in a rapidly evolving field.”

Founded in 1995, the Dermatology Online Journal is among the longest-running open-access publications in dermatology. Under Dr. Armstrong’s leadership, DOJ will continue to publish timely, evidence-based content that supports clinical decision-making and advances the specialty worldwide.

About April Armstrong, MD, MPH

An internationally recognized leader in inflammatory skin diseases, including psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, Dr. Armstrong is widely regarded for her expertise in clinical trials and health outcomes research in dermatology. Her extensive work has shaped modern dermatologic practice and therapeutic innovation, bridging clinical research, digital health, and real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes and access to care.

Dr. Armstrong has served on the editorial boards of major scientific journals and is a staunch advocate for dermatology, having held leadership roles in the American Academy of Dermatology, National Psoriasis Foundation, GRAPPA, International Eczema Council, and IDEOM. Before joining UCLA, Dr. Armstrong was Associate Dean for Clinical Research at the University of Southern California. She earned her MD, MPH, and completed dermatology residency at Harvard. As Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Armstrong aims to propel Dermatology Online Journal into its next era of excellence by advancing high-quality, evidence-based content that informs clinical practice, inspires innovation, and encourages global collaboration within the dermatology community.

About Dermatology Online Journal

Founded in 1995 by Arthur C. Huntley, MD, Dermatology Online Journal (DOJ) is recognized as the first open-access, peer-reviewed medical journal on the internet. Since its inception, DOJ has been dedicated to advancing dermatologic science and improving how scholarly content is shared and accessed worldwide.

What began as a pioneering experiment in digital publishing has evolved into a leading bi-monthly journal publishing more than 20 peer-reviewed articles per month. Indexed on PubMed for over a decade, DOJ continues to provide a trusted forum for clinicians, researchers, and educators to exchange evidence-based insights and emerging discoveries in dermatology.

Today, DOJ engages a diverse international community of contributors and reviewers—over 700 physicians and academic experts spanning multiple continents—who help maintain its longstanding commitment to scientific rigor, accessibility, and innovation in medical publishing.

About Dermsquared



Founded by dermatology professionals who envisioned better ways to learn and connect, Dermsquared is the only community-based platform designed to support the entire dermatology practice team. Through meaningful, peer-driven collaboration with respected leaders in the field, Dermsquared delivers expert-led education, on-demand learning, certification programs, live events, and practical clinical resources. Trusted by top key opinion leaders and valued by industry partners, Dermsquared empowers professionals across the care continuum to elevate patient outcomes, advance their careers, and strengthen the specialty as a whole.

