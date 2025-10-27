A New Era for Dermatology PAs and NPs Begins with PANP360

Plano, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermsquared is proud to announce the launch of PANP360, a reimagined hub built entirely for dermatology physician assistants and nurse practitioners. More than a website, PANP360 marks the start of a movement—one where advanced practice clinicians can connect, learn, and lead the future of dermatologic care together.

As a living community, the new platform offers exclusive educational experiences, clinical conversations, podcasts, ways to directly connect, and practical tools designed by and for PAs and NPs, all within an ecosystem that recognizes their expertise as essential to the specialty’s growth.

“There’s a lot of talk about ‘KOLs,’ and I think we’re all key opinion leaders in our own spaces—in our clinics, in our mentorship, in our daily decisions,” says Amy Jones, PA-C, dermatology clinician and PANP360 editorial advisor. “Everyone has something to teach, whether you’ve been practicing for two years or twenty. PANP360 gives those voices a place to be heard.”

With this launch, PANP360 underscores the idea that professional growth and personal well-being are inseparable. Its evolving lineup of on-demand education, live discussions, and peer-led stories highlights real-world experience as a cornerstone of clinical excellence long after the conference is over.

“If we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t take care of patients,” Jones adds. “Helping people master their craft so they feel confident in the care they provide, and also learn how to be well-rounded humans, is how we prolong our ability to see patients and live our lives to the fullest.”

“PANP360 is an embodiment of what we believe at Dermsquared—that education isn’t just courses or credits; it’s about connection,” says Eric Bruno, CEO of HCEsquared, the parent company of Dermsquared. “By creating a community where every clinician’s insight matters, we’re redefining how learning happens through shared experience.”



And while Dermsquared continues to serve as the trusted destination for every dermatology clinician, PANP360 extends that mission, offering an advanced practice hub where PAs and NPs can find content tailored to their unique roles and challenges.

Together, they represent the only dermatology ecosystem designed to support the full 360 of the practice, 365 days a year. A space built by peers, powered by purpose, and grounded in connection.

About PANP360

PANP360 is the peer-driven hub for dermatology physician assistants and nurse practitioners, built by Dermsquared, the leading digital platform for dermatology education. PANP360 delivers immersive learning experiences, community connection, and practical tools that support professional growth and clinical excellence across all settings of dermatologic care.

About Dermsquared



Founded by dermatology professionals who envisioned better ways to learn and connect, Dermsquared is the only community-based platform designed to support the entire dermatology practice team. Through meaningful, peer-driven collaboration with respected leaders in the field, Dermsquared delivers expert-led education, on-demand learning, certification programs, live events, and practical clinical resources. Trusted by top key opinion leaders and valued by industry partners, Dermsquared empowers professionals across the care continuum to elevate patient outcomes, advance their careers, and strengthen the specialty as a whole.

