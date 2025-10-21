Commercial Toilet Paper Dispenser & Jumbo Toilet Dispenser Launches with Patent-Pending Cover Design

Sand Springs, Oklahoma , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnBath today announced the release of a fully redesigned commercial toilet paper dispenser, targeted at high-traffic environments such as churches, schools, offices, and other commercial facilities. This newly engineered model integrates a patent-pending cover design, robust stainless steel construction, dual-roll capacity, and removable spindles for compatibility across roll core sizes. It is available via EnBath’s Amazon storefront and directly through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQ9WH86T and enbath.com.





Enbath's New Patent Pending Cover Design

The cover redesign was deemed unique enough to warrant a design-patent filing, reflecting EnBath’s emphasis on balancing aesthetics and function. While the entire unit underwent a comprehensive redesign, the lid mechanism stands out for its improved durability, refined appearance, and ease of maintenance.

“We approached this as more than a refresh, we rethought every element, but the cover truly became the centerpiece of innovation,” said Darren Reynolds, CEO of EnBath. “Facility managers and custodial teams deserve equipment that looks good, lasts long, and simplifies upkeep. This design reflects our commitment to quality bathroom products for both commercial and home settings.”

Constructed from corrosion-resistant brushed stainless steel, the new dispenser supports dual jumbo rolls to reduce refill frequency and ease operational burden. Removable spindles allow adaptability across both standard and high-capacity jumbo roll cores, giving procurement teams greater flexibility.

In high-use restroom environments, this design aims to lower the total cost of ownership by minimizing downtime and routine maintenance. Its stainless steel face is straightforward to clean and sanitize, enhancing hygiene in shared facilities.

About EnBath



EnBath designs and manufactures restroom and bathroom solutions for both homes and commercial environments. Focused on durability, thoughtful design, and customer value, EnBath’s product line is intended to deliver reliable performance with aesthetic appeal.

Press inquiries

EnBath

https://enbath.com

Crystal Reynolds

info@enbath.com

479-279-1909

PO Box 418, Sand Springs, OK 74063