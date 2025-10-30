Commercial Restroom Solutions Company EnBath Reports 121% B2B Growth Over Two Years

Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnBath, a U.S.-based company specializing in commercial restroom solutions, has seen B2B orders surge by 121% over the past two years, driven by the company’s commitment to innovation with products like its patent-pending dual-roll toilet paper dispenser and its expanding footprint on Amazon Business.





EnBath’s dual-roll commercial toilet paper dispenser

The family-owned company continues to demonstrate that craftsmanship and durability can transcend traditional market boundaries. By combining consumer-grade aesthetics with commercial-grade performance, EnBath reinforces that product quality, not the sales channel, remains the key to lasting growth.

"Our goal was never just to compete on price," said Darren Reynolds, CEO of EnBath. "Quality doesn’t recognize market boundaries. Whether it’s a homeowner upgrading a bathroom or a facility manager outfitting a large building, reliability and thoughtful design always win.”

Constructed from corrosion-resistant brushed stainless steel, EnBath’s dual-roll commercial toilet paper dispenser was engineered for high-traffic environments such as schools, hospitals, and office facilities. The patent-pending dispenser features a dual-roll system that reduces downtime and simplifies maintenance while fitting both standard and high-capacity jumbo rolls, helping custodial teams operate more efficiently and cut waste.

EnBath’s expansion into Amazon Business has accelerated its ability to reach facility procurement professionals nationwide. By removing layers of distribution, the company connects directly with buyers seeking high-quality, stainless steel fixtures.

"Amazon has enabled us to meet commercial buyers where they already source supplies," Reynolds added. "It’s proof that well-built products can perform in both consumer and B2B markets when supported by accessible distribution."

As online sourcing reshapes the facility-supply industry, EnBath’s blend of design innovation and family-driven craftsmanship continues to strengthen its role as a trusted provider of commercial restroom solutions nationwide.

About EnBath



EnBath designs and manufactures restroom and bathroom solutions for both homes and commercial environments. Focused on durability, thoughtful design, and customer value, EnBath’s product line is intended to deliver reliable performance with aesthetic appeal.

Press inquiries

EnBath

https://enbath.com

Crystal Reynolds

info@enbath.com

479-279-1909

PO Box 418, Sand Springs, OK 74063