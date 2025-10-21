Naoris Protocol Launches Naoris Ventures, Accelerating the Future of Secure Intelligence

PORTO, Portugal / Wilmington, DE , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced the launch of Naoris Ventures, a dedicated venture arm driving the adoption of decentralized, post-quantum security infrastructure across critical global systems.

Naoris Ventures will accelerate initiatives that strengthen resilience, trust, and efficiency in an increasingly automated and interconnected world, with a view to partnering with visionary founders building solutions that secure the foundations of the next technological era. The focus of Naoris Ventures will extend across sectors where security and reliability are essential to stability and progress, such as robotics, smart cities, energy, finance, defense, and AI systems.

The launch of Naoris Ventures is geared towards expediting the real-world adoption of Naoris’ proprietary technology, allowing the Sub-Zero Layer to be integrated directly into the critical systems that drive modern economies and societies, bringing scalability and trust into alignment.

Founders joining the Naoris Ventures ecosystem will benefit from access to the protocol’s deep research and engineering capabilities, advanced cybersecurity knowledge, and post-quantum infrastructure. Combined, these elements form a secure foundation for innovation to grow without sacrificing integrity. In the weeks ahead, Naoris Ventures will be unveiling new partnerships, co-developed proof-of-concepts, and initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience across high-impact industries.

Last month Naoris was cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

“The launch of Naoris Ventures is the latest milestone in what has been a truly breakout year for Naoris, and signals a major step forward in bringing our technology into real-world use,” said Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho. “It enables us to integrate the Sub-Zero Layer into the systems that keep economies and societies running, aligning technological progress with trust and security at a truly global scale.”

“By nurturing and accelerating innovation at the intersection of quantum-resistant cryptography and decentralized architectures, Naoris Ventures will play a pivotal role in safeguarding critical global systems against future cyber threats,” said Regan Melin, Managing Partner of Naoris Ventures. “We are fortifying critical infrastructures against emerging cyber risks while enabling interoperability and trust across robotics, energy, finance and defense verticals.”

Earlier this year Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Tim Draper, Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1M security nodes and over 544 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, users can visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

Media Contact: naoris@transformgroup.com

# # #

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.