Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Chris Greene Buys Two NY Independent Print Shops & Grows Business

MAMARONECK, N.Y. and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April of 2023, new Minuteman Press franchise owner Chris Greene purchased over 40-year business Alloy Printing from Mary Jane and Alan Goldman. After successfully converting Alloy Printing to Minuteman Press in White Plains, Chris grew the business and joined the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024.

Following his success in White Plains, Chris purchased another long-running independent business, Printcraft, which also operated for over 40 years. Chris completed the acquisition in March of 2024 and merged the business into his second Minuteman Press franchise in Mamaroneck, NY. For both locations, Chris has already surpassed several key sales milestones and in 2025 he was awarded the Region’s Top Marketing Award by Minuteman Press International Regional VP Jim Galasso.





On his experience with Minuteman Press, Chris shares, “The training and support from Minuteman Press has been great. The training helped me develop a solid base of knowledge on how to operate a print business. When I’ve needed support in terms of learning or ramping up my marketing, my RVP Jim Galasso and the entire team have been great in giving me direction. It has been a positive experience all the way around.”

Regional VP Jim Galasso says, “Following his purchase of Alloy Printing, Chris has grown the center into a Million-dollar business. The business was well-run for 45 years and Chris built on that success by expanding products, particularly growing his apparel product lines. For his success in Mamaroneck, Chris credits the acquisition of 40-year-old business Printcraft and his continued networking to be a big part of his overall growth. At both locations, Chris has made a solid investment in the Internet Marketing Program and is also a firm believer in face-to-face marketing. He also credits his staff for their dedication, which allows him to work on building the business.”

Career Change from Corporate Ad Sales & Marketing to Minuteman Press Owner

Prior to buying his two businesses, Chris worked in corporate advertising, sales, and marketing. At the time he first joined Minuteman Press and purchased Alloy Printing, Chris shared, “The three biggest reasons I chose to buy Alloy Printing and transition to Minuteman Press are:

My desire to be a business owner and move out of the corporate world;

I look at the printing industry as an offshoot to what I was doing in my advertising career;

The quality of my experience in learning about Minuteman Press and Alloy Printing.”





Jim concludes, “On behalf of Minuteman Press International, I congratulate Chris on his continued growth. Well done!”

For Minuteman Press in White Plains, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ny/white-plains

For Minuteman Press in Mamaroneck, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ny/mamaroneck/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

To learn about selling your printing business through Minuteman Press at no cost or broker fees to you, visit https://sellyourprintingbusiness.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a410ead9-654c-48cd-bc42-5bccf3c095f0