Kailas FUGA Athlete Tom Joly Enjoys His Third Podium of 2025 at Les Templiers

Millau, France, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA athlete Tom Joly finished third on Les Templiers' Endurance Course, finishing the grueling 100k in just over 10 hours (10:04:17). This was the third podium of the year for this rising British star, who took part in the race for the first time. The Endurance course is part of the notorious Festival des Templiers, the oldest trail race in France. Held in the city of Millau, Occitania region in Southern France, the area is known for its Causse Noir (Black Causse) limestone plateau with challenging trails attracting elite and amateur athletes alike.

2025 has seen Tom achieve third place at Trail Verbier St Bernard by UTMB 2025 100k and third at Ultra-Trail Snowdonia by UTMB 100 mile, demonstrating a consistently strong performance by this rising athlete. As a Kailas FUGA athlete, Tom is increasingly attracting attention for his exciting results.

Tom is one of over 45 elite international athletes that Kailas FUGA sponsors and represents in one of over fourteen different countries. Kailas FUGA’s Director of Brand Nina SUN explains, “We want to enhance the professionalism of not just our athletes, but the broader trail industry. Tom is a driven and passionate runner with strong values. His methodical training inspires others, and we are proud to have him on the team. He has found his confidence in the lightness and propulsion of the EX PROs this season, which he continues to trust on the long distances. We are looking forward to seeing what he does next year!”

About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnerships with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail.

