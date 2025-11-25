Kailas FUGA’s Budha Sisters take Ultra-Trail Cape Town by Storm Sunmaya Budha Wins 100k and 2025 World Trail Majors

Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA athletes Sunmaya Budha blazed to victory winning the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (UTCT) Women’s 100k, while her sister Ran Maya Budha took third place in the women’s 50k. This wraps up a year that has seen the pair take the trail running scene by storm. The sisters dominated the competition in South Africa with Sunmaya becoming the overall women’s champion of the 2025 World Trail Majors in addition to her 100k win with an incredible time of 12:25:55, winning by over an hour. This adds to her incredible string of wins in 2025 at some of the world’s most competitive races. In September, she represented Nepal and came second in the Third World Mountain and Trail Running Championships Long Trail (2025) in Spain making history as the highest-ever placed Asian athlete in the Long Trail.

This year, the two Kailas FUGA athletes from Nepal have gained recognition for their outstanding performances. In January 2025, in her first international race, Ran Maya won the Hong Kong 100 Women’s 50k setting a new course record of 5:34:05. Sunmaya also set a new course record of 11:11:47. She went on to also win the Chengdu Trail 60 in March, the Ultra-Trail Mount Yun 30K in April and Annapurna Marathon 42K in June.

Commenting about her win at UTCT Sunmaya Budha said, “I’m so happy with my result here in South Africa. After this race and the recent 2025 World Championships Long Trail, I feel much more confident about my next stage. For 2026, I feel ready to race UTMB and compete in my first 100-mile race. I’m super excited about this.”

Ram Maya Budha added, “This was a great experience for me. I felt really happy to be on the podium at UTCT. Even though I really wanted to win and fought hard, I couldn’t push as fast as I wanted. I will keep working hard and try my best at races again next year.”

APA Director Team Director Ryan S. Blair said, “I’m super proud of these strong, smart, resilient, and such determined two young women. Ram Maya did so well to fight and was the only one in the top five lead group to hang on to a podium position. Sunmaya ran a steady race from start to finish showing her world-class level.”

Hailing from Pere, a remote village in Jumla Province, Nepal the success of Sunmaya and Ran Maya is inspiring the next generation of trail runners in Asia. Alongside other Asian trail running stars such as Yao Miao, Xiang Fuzhao and Ha Hau Thi, the sisters have become role models for women from their home countries, empowering them to take up sport and pursue dreams of their own.

About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com

