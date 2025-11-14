Kailas FUGA Women Dominate on China’s Toughest Trails

Guangzhou, China, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA, one of the leading trail running brands, celebrated podium wins by its elite women and FUGA Mountain Club (FMC) with leading performances in the 105k at 2025 Tsaigu Trail and 100k Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang (UTMS) in China. HAU Ha Thi (Vietnam) took just 13:27:41 to win the 105k race at Tsaigu while Melinda PARFAIT (France) took second place for 100k in 20:47:46 at Siguniang. Kailas FUGA elite Guiditta TURINI (Italy) won the women’s 45K (06:47:12). FUGA Mountain Club women enjoyed additional wins during UTMS, with Clementine EBEL (UK) winning the women’s 50k (07:37:30) and Dasha GOREVA (Russia) winning the 35k (04:35:37).

Since the launch of its trail series, Kailas FUGA has been committed to developing its global team of female athletes, both the elites and FUGA Mountain Club runners. When selecting athletes, they consider not just performance, but the impact athletes can have on inspiring others to take to the trails. HAU Ha Thi explained, “I want to build a stronger community where women feel encouraged, not only to participate, but to lead, compete, and inspire others.” Having products designed for women helps. She added, “FUGA provides lightweight, reliable gear designed for technical terrain. Their products fit the needs of female athletes, comfortable, durable, and performance-focused, allowing me to run with confidence.” Athletes such as Kailas FUGA elite Sunmaya BUDHA from Nepal, who came in 2nd place in the 2025 Trail World Championships Long Trail, are also helping to change perceptions of female trail runners.

At UTMS, FUGA Mountain Club athlete Melinda PARFAIT acknowledged that the combined conditions of rain, snow, mud and altitude could be a barrier for women commenting, “This trail race is undoubtedly the most difficult experience I've ever had. My body didn't always cooperate as I'd hoped, but I was proud to reach the finish line and represent FMC France in 2nd place. Finishing 10th overall, I come away from this experience stronger, especially mentally!”

Head of FUGA Mountain Club International, Clementine EBEL added, “FUGA Mountain Club runners are unusual in being both ambitious and community-minded. Obviously proud to see them achieve amazing results, our mission is to encourage new runners and more women to discover the beauty and joy of trail running. They are strong runners, but they are also passionate, considerate and inspiring.”

2025 has been a remarkable year of wins for FUGA Mountain Club and it now boasts over 400 members. In China, women represent over 45% of the entire team, and the Global team is working to achieve similar ratios in 2026.

