Baking Cookbooks are a Rising Sweet Spot in the US Book Market, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. consumers embrace baking, the cookbook shelf is heating up. While the overall cookbook category remains flat in 2025, baking cookbooks are proving to be the breakout stars, according to Circana, LLC. Unit sales of baking cookbooks are up by more than 80% in 2025, versus last year. With over 800,000 baking cookbooks sold in the past 12 months, this growth reflects a broader consumer shift toward home baking as both a hobby and tradition – especially as the holiday season approaches.

“Sweet Tooth” by Sarah Fennel is currently leading the growth in sales this year, but the momentum extends beyond a single bestseller. A closer look at the top-performing baking cookbooks reveals several key themes driving consumer interest:

Skill Building: Many of the fastest-growing titles focus on making baking approachable – offering reliable, tested recipes that build confidence in the kitchen

Small-Batch Recipes: Reflecting a desire for indulgence in moderation, several books feature scaled-down recipes in smaller quantities and perfect for everyday enjoyment

Dietary Inclusivity: With gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free options increasingly common, other top growing titles cater to various dietary needs, ensuring that baking is tastily accessible to all

Comfort and Nostalgia: Familiar or vintage recipes tap into the emotional connections and cherished traditions associated with baked goods

“These cookbook subject trends suggest that consumers are seeking an accessible and personalized home baking experience that balances indulgence with practicality,” said Brenna Connor, books industry analyst at Circana. “People are baking for pleasure and for skill-building while balancing wellness and dietary requirements. Emotional fulfillment and creating meaningful experiences also play a role.”

The increase in baking cookbook sales mirrors a broader trend: baking at home is outperforming bakery sales, Circana data shows. In fact, sales of baking products are up 1% this year, through September, in contrast to bakery sales which are down -2%. Drivers of growth in the baking aisle include candy-making kits, +22%, graham cracker crumbs, +12%, and baking essentials like flour and spices, each up +5%. Retailers should take note, as about one-third of baking aisle sales occur in the fourth quarter of the year. Cross-merchandising bakeware with baking ingredients presents a strategic opportunity to inspire shoppers and grow baskets in a single trip.

“People are rediscovering the satisfaction of baking at home, especially as familiar favorites like cookies, cakes, and brownies are the top homemade baked goods consumed, according to Circana’s National Eating Trends data,” said Darren Seifer, industry advisor for consumer goods and foodservice at Circana. “Retailers and manufacturers who lean into this trend — by pairing baking ingredients with commonly-owned tools and easy-to-use kits — can inspire confidence in the kitchen, unlock incremental growth, and meet shoppers where inspiration strikes.”

