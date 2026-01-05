Circana Announces Its 2026 Consumer Electronics and Home Electronics Industry Performance Award Winners

Circana recognizes the outstanding achievements of today’s leading consumer technology brands across North America with its 10th annual awards

CHICAGO], Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS — Jan. 5, 2026 — Circana, LLC today announced the winners of its 2026 Consumer Electronics and Home Electronics Industry Performance Awards. The 10th annual awards program, aligned with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), celebrates brand leaders in the consumer technology industry based on top increase in market share in North America; fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada and Mexico; and top e-commerce market share gain. New this year is the addition of several home electronics awards recognizing the areas of home environment, home comfort, and floor care.

“The electronics industry represents the pinnacle of innovation, and we’re proud to recognize the companies delivering the innovation and value that matter most to today’s consumers,” said Brad van Dillen, president, Global Hardlines at Circana. “This year’s award winners are driving growth and shaping the future of the industry as we look toward 2026. Congratulations to all the winners!”

2026 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards
Top Increase in Market Share – North America

Category Winner
TVs TCL
Notebook PCs Lenovo
Gaming PCs (Notebooks & Desktops) ASUS
Open Ear Headphones JLab Audio
Mesh Routers Starlink
Inkjet & Laser Printers Brother
Mobile Phone Cases ZAGG
Drones Snaptain

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending October 2025.

Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item

Category U.S. Winner Canada Winner Mexico Winner
Fitness Trackers Whoop Fitbit Samsung
Gaming Accessories Logitech Razer Stf
BT Speakers (SAS excluding WiFi compatible) Turtlebox Soundcore Mobo

Source: Circana, Store-Level Enabled Retail Tracking, U.S., Canada, Mexico dollar/peso sales, 3 months ending October 2025.
Based on weighted dollar/peso velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of Circana tracked CE sales.

U.S. Top Online Dollar Share

Category Winner
Open Ear Headphones Bose

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2025.

U.S. Emerging Leader

Category Winner
Gaming PCs (Notebooks & Desktops) Cooler Master Co.
Mobile Phone Cases Velvet Caviar
Total Digital Imaging Aura
Fitness Trackers Ultrahuman

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending October 2025.
Based on brands with between $10M and $100M in sales this year in the U.S.

2026 Home Electronics Industry Performance Awards
Top Increase in Market Share

Category U.S. Winner Canada Winner Mexico Winner
Home Comfort Dreo Shark OmniBreeze
Floor Care Shark Shark Samsung

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending October 2025.

U.S. Emerging Leader

Category Winner
Home Environment Ruby Horsepower

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending October 2025.
Based on brands with between $10M and $100M in sales this year in the U.S.

About Circana
