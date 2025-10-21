Delinea Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Identity Security Solutions in the Microsoft Security Store

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Delinea was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“We’re proud to extend our 15-year collaboration with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “Building on our work to transition Microsoft Entra Permissions Management customers, this step reflects our shared commitment to innovation and accessibility, helping organizations strengthen defenses faster and with greater confidence.”

Delinea is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Delinea is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Delinea is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity, said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace at Microsoft. “By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

Check out Delinea in the Microsoft Security Store: https://securitystore.microsoft.com/solutions/delineainc1667920346745.delinea_privileged_access_q1

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.