Wilton Appoints Walleska Cianfanelli as Executive Pastry Chef and Culinary Education Lead for Wilton Sweet Studio

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton, the nearly century-long leader in baking and decorating, is proud to announce the appointment of Walleska Cianfanelli as its new Executive Pastry Chef and Culinary Education Lead. In her new role, Cianfanelli will be responsible for bringing innovation to Wilton’s 95-year-old education program, including new classes, recipes, curriculum and techniques for bakers and cake decorators of all skill levels. With over a decade in luxury hospitality and culinary leadership at some of Chicago’s most prestigious hotels, Cianfanelli's passion and expertise in crafting unique pastry experiences will empower Wilton students to unlock their full potential.

Trained in Italy, France and the United States by some of the world’s top pastry chefs, Cianfanelli’s own accomplishments as a pastry chef and chocolatier include whimsical teatime treats, edible art and her own patented chocolate. Prior to joining Wilton, she led pastry operations at The Langham Chicago, Palmer House Hilton, and Sofitel Magnificent Mile. Certified by the Italian Culinary Institute and The French Pastry School, Cianfanelli has taught at the IGRC Culinary Institute in Costa Rica.

“Education and innovation have always been at the core of Wilton’s mission to inspire bakers and decorators,” said Shanta McGahey, Director of Brand and Community. “With Walleska leading our culinary education and operations at Wilton Sweet Studio, we’re bringing that mission to life in new ways. Her experience ensures that Wilton will continue to set the standard for innovation while helping bakers everywhere grow their skills and creativity.”

At Wilton, Cianfanelli will expand the company’s education efforts by creating dynamic, hands-on classes and innovative experiences designed to build skills, creativity, and confidence in students at all levels.

“Joining Wilton and leading the Wilton Sweet Studio is an incredible opportunity,” said Cianfanelli. “I’m excited to inspire my students by blending the artistry of pastry with education, innovation, and Wilton’s nearly 100-year tradition of helping people celebrate life’s sweetest moments.”

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to making baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

