Wilton Inspires Family Traditions and Holiday Celebrations Through the Joy of Baking

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are about more than gifts and gatherings—they’re about time spent together, laughter in the kitchen, and the traditions that make the season special. Wilton, the nearly century-long leader in baking and decorating, is helping families make every celebration sweeter with products that make holiday baking simple, fun, and full of creativity.

This season, Wilton is inspiring families everywhere to turn everyday baking moments into festive celebrations with its most-loved tools and ingredients:

Wilton Non-Stick Bakeware – The foundation of every family baking day. From cookie sheets to cake pans, Wilton’s durable, nonstick bakeware ensures consistent results and easy clean-up. Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and grocery stores nationwide.



“Baking is one of those rare activities that brings everyone together—parents, kids, and even grandparents,” said John Hollfelder, Senior Manager, Brand and Product Wilton. “At Wilton, we want to make those shared moments in the kitchen easy, inspiring, and full of joy. Whether you’re starting a new holiday tradition or continuing one that’s been passed down for generations, we’re here to help make every celebration a little sweeter.”





Wilton.com is the ultimate source for holiday baking inspiration, featuring step-by-step recipes, tutorials, and creative ideas that help families start new traditions. This season’s lineup of family-favorite recipes includes:

Grandma’s Gingerbread Cookies – A classic that brings generations together, perfect for decorating with Wilton icing and sprinkles.



Find these recipes and more holiday baking inspiration at Wilton.com because the best memories aren’t wrapped under the tree, they’re family celebrations made in the kitchen with a little flour on your hands, a dash of laughter, and something sweet in the oven.

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to making baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfa3e40f-425f-47be-b4e8-6a3b0efa5e2a