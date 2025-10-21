Alignment Health Plan Joins Forces with Suvida Healthcare to Expand Bilingual Care, Access for Arizona Seniors

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, today announced it has expanded access to bilingual primary care for its Arizona members in Pima and Maricopa counties through a new agreement with Suvida Healthcare, as of Oct. 1.

“Our new partnership with Suvida Healthcare is about creating health equity for our Spanish-speaking members and their families, ensuring they receive the care they deserve,” said Daniel Peterson, Arizona market president at Alignment Health. “This agreement connects seniors with providers who have a deep understanding of their cultural and social realities. This kind of care improves access, medication adherence and provides resources for aging well.”

Nearly one-third of Arizona’s population – approximately 2.3 million people – identify as Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Suvida’s model aims to meet the needs of this growing demographic through holistic, bilingual care that addresses the physical, behavioral, social and cultural aspects of health.

“Partnering with Alignment Health Plan allows us to bring our mission of culturally connected care to more older adults in Arizona,” said Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, co-founder and chief health officer at Suvida Healthcare. “We are proud to offer primary care that meets our patients where they are – geographically, socially and emotionally. Together, we are removing barriers that have long prevented older adults, especially in Hispanic communities, from accessing the care they need and deserve.”

To meet the diverse needs of its members, Alignment has long invested in culturally tailored solutions that go beyond language. Its el ÚNICO (“The ONE”) plan was designed specifically for Hispanic seniors, offering bilingual services and benefits that reflect the community’s values and preferences. The collaboration with Suvida builds on this foundation, expanding access to culturally attuned primary care for members enrolled in select plans.

Suvida’s neighborhood-based centers are staffed by bilingual teams fluent in English and Spanish, and includes licensed doctors, nurses, physical and mental health therapists, clinical pharmacists, dietitians and Suvida “Guías” (Spanish for “guides.”)

The collaboration with Suvida aims to help reduce obstacles to senior health, particularly for Hispanic seniors affected by cultural and language barriers. One in five seniors report skipping care due to such barriers, according to Alignment’s 2025 Social Threats to Aging Well survey. Among those individuals, many said the challenges made it difficult to understand medical information and instructions. They also expressed concerns that their doctors or nurses may not fully understand their cultural needs.

Alignment members enrolled in the following plans can now access Suvida’s primary care providers and neighborhood centers in Phoenix and Tucson:

The ONE (“El ÚNICO” in Spanish) + Walgreens HMO

Alignment Health Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP)

Alignment Health Heart & Diabetes Plus (HMO C-SNP)

Alignment Health smartHMO

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, members of the new Alignment Health Heart & Diabetes AZPlus (HMO C-SNP) will also gain access to Suvida’s model of care.

In addition, for the second year in a row, Alignment’s Arizona HMO contract has earned a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2026. CMS evaluates plans every year on a 5-star rating scale, with 4 stars indicating above-average performance.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, giving seniors nationwide the opportunity to select or change health plans for the upcoming year. In 2026, Alignment is offering seven plans in Arizona, reaching more than 1.06 million Medicare-eligible adults.1

For more information about Alignment’s 2026 product offerings, benefits and services, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

About Suvida Healthcare

Suvida Healthcare is a multidisciplinary, primary care group designed to address the physical, behavioral, social, and cultural needs of Medicare-eligible Hispanic older adults and those who care for them in neighborhoods across the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Suvida Healthcare delivers a transformative, culturally competent approach to healthcare for underserved seniors that improves the overall quality of life of its patients, their caregivers, and the neighborhoods it serves. For more information, visit www.suvidahealthcare.com.

Y0141_26521EN_M

1 1,067,318 as of September 2025, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2025 MA State/County Penetration