Raw Garden Acquires “California Love” to Grow Their Clean Cannabis Movement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden, California’s leader in clean cannabis for over a decade, has just announced the acquisition of the California Love cannabis brand in a move focused on increasing access to clean and safe cannabis across the state. The deal comes as part of Raw Garden’s highly selective approach to growth and partnerships, rooted in the ethos of supporting small farms who are values-aligned, connected to their communities, and meet their highest standards.

Founded in 2015, Raw Garden has been a part of the Clean Green Certification Program since the beginning. They remain committed to testing for hundreds of pesticides and potential contaminants, far more than the 66 currently required by the state, and offer 100% transparency by publishing all results on their website. Earlier this year they also helped launch ECCO (Environmentally Conscious Consumer Organization), because the cannabis industry needed a higher standard - one built on safety, purity, and sustainability.





For Raw Garden, clean isn’t just a buzzword, it’s an obsession. Every farm and facility undergoes rigorous compliance checks to ensure that when you choose Raw Garden, you’re choosing clean, contaminant-free cannabis every time.

“The purchase of California Love will expand the clean cannabis movement as well as serve as inspiration for others who want to make the switch to clean farming practices,” said Thomas Martin, CEO of Raw Garden. “We are excited about the growth we have seen with California Love, and the goal with this purchase is to provide easier access for people who want clean, pure Cannabis flower.”

Based in Grover Beach, California Love is currently available in over 130 retailers throughout the state. Going forward, the brand will be subject to the same rigorous standards as Raw Garden and undergo the same third party testing to ensure consumers of both brands enjoy the same clean quality and attention to detail.

”For us, the certifications aren’t just a badge - they’re a reflection of our obsession with clean cannabis,” said Mickey Esdale, VP of Manufacturing at Raw Garden “From our oil-based vapes to our flower, every product is held to the highest standard, because purity should never be optional. We don’t just meet industry standards — we push them forward. Our customers deserve full transparency and the confidence that what they’re smoking is as clean and sustainable as it gets.”

Clean Cannabis Commitment

Since day one, the R&D focus at Raw Garden has been about removing all impurities like chemicals and pesticides and pushing the envelope on freshness and purity. For Raw Garden, clean is an ethos that goes beyond certifications, it is a deeper philosophy. It’s an ongoing commitment to purity, sustainability, and honesty.

About Raw Garden

Since the foundation of the company, Raw Garden has been raising the bar of clean cannabis in California and has established a reputation for innovation, transparency, and single-source cannabis for over fifteen years. Sun-grown in Central California, Raw Garden works closely with regulatory agencies to set industry standards and is at the forefront of advanced third-party certifications that go far beyond required testing for contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm .

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of the Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO), the only certification that tests finished cannabis goods themselves to ensure the highest safety and quality. Based in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley with production facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, Raw Garden combines sustainable farming with state-of-the-art science. Throughout all farming sites, Raw Garden adheres to Clean Green Best Practices™ Certified farming standards and upholds transparency throughout constant testing.

When you pick Raw Garden, you are supporting the advancement of the clean cannabis movement.

