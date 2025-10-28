Raw Garden Launches Live Sauce Infused Joints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden , California’s leader in clean cannabis for over a decade, is proud to introduce Live Sauce Infused Joints , the newest addition to their lineup of celebrated cannabis products.

Unlike many other infused pre-rolls, Raw Garden uses only Clean Green Certified™ flower combined with its own strain-specific Live Resin Sauce, made from whole-plant inputs. This is the same Live Sauce found in Raw Garden’s award-winning concentrates, made from fresh-frozen cannabis harvested at peak ripeness, The result is a terpene-rich joint that delivers authentic flavor, a clean smooth burn, and a balanced high.





Available in two signature styles - cone and hand-rolled - each joint is designed for a smooth, consistent burn and an easy, enjoyable smoke. Every pre-roll is precisely dosed with Raw Garden’s signature Live Sauce extract for a smooth and consistent smoke every time.

They’re available in 1-gram single cones and .5g 5-packs hand-rolled styles. Raw garden’s Live Sauce Infused Joints come in a curated selection of signature strains - each showcasing its own unique spectrum of terpenes, aromas, and cannabinoids for bold, full-bodied flavor strains straight from the plant.

As always, quality is certified with Clean Green Best Practices™, ECCO, and EnviroClean Certified for purity, safety, and sustainability. Sealed for freshness - to preserve flavor, aroma, and potency.

Order online or find a retail partner here .

Available exclusively in California.

Clean Cannabis Commitment

Since day one, the R&D focus at Raw Garden has been about removing all impurities like chemicals and pesticides and pushing the envelope on freshness and purity. For Raw Garden, clean is an ethos that goes beyond certifications, it is a deeper philosophy. It’s an ongoing commitment to purity, sustainability, and honesty.

About Raw Garden

Since the foundation of the company, Raw Garden has been raising the bar of clean cannabis in California and has established a reputation for innovation, transparency, and single-source cannabis for over fifteen years. Sun-grown in Central California, Raw Garden works closely with regulatory agencies to set industry standards and is at the forefront of advanced third-party certifications that go far beyond required testing for contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm .

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of the Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO), the only certification that tests finished cannabis goods themselves to ensure the highest safety and quality. Based in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley with production facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, Raw Garden combines sustainable farming with state-of-the-art science. Throughout all farming sites, Raw Garden adheres to Clean Green Best Practices™ Certified farming standards and upholds transparency throughout constant testing.

When you pick Raw Garden, you are supporting the advancement of the clean cannabis movement.

Visit rawgarden.farm and follow us on social media for updates:

Instagram: @rawgarden

Facebook: Raw Garden

@_rawgarden (LinkedIn): Raw Garden

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de050b17-5c78-4737-b1b9-557f04881be2