The Gardner School of Dublin Hosts Inaugural “Steps of Hope” to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gardner School of Dublin (TGS), a nationally accredited provider of early childhood education, brought families and community members together for its first Steps of Hope event, a one-mile color run/walk benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital Pediatric Research. The event took place on October 4 and included more than 75 participants and raised $2,000 to advance life-changing research that helps more than 1.9 million children each year.

The color walk was made possible through generous community support sponsors, including 101 Craft Kitchen, BMI Federal Credit Union, and Whit’s Frozen Custard, with raffle prizes and coupons donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes, Goldfish Swim School, Little Ladies Soft Serve, Zen Hen, Color Me Mine and ZipZone Outdoor Adventures.

“Steps of Hope represents what we value most at The Gardner School, providing support and hope to families and children in our community,” said Dean Pappous, CEO of The Gardner School. “Every donation helped children who are bravely fighting cancer, and every child who participated learned what it means to make a difference. At its heart, that’s what The Gardner School is all about, bringing families together to make the world a better place.”

Held at Coffman Park and concluding with a family celebration at The Gardner School of Dublin, the event was filled with activities that encouraged community connection and giving.

TGS will continue to partner with organizations across the country to support families in communities where its schools are located.

“It was incredible to see our families come together to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Jessica Nix, Director of The Gardner School of Dublin. “So many families have been touched by the care this hospital provides, and events like this give us a meaningful way to give back. It’s a reminder that when we rally around a cause that helps children and families, our community grows stronger together.”

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School operates 42 locations across eight states and the District of Columbia, with a reputation for excellence in early childhood education. Led by highly qualified educators, The Gardner School is committed to empowering young minds through a foundational educational experience that nurtures intellectual curiosity, creativity, and community engagement.

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 42 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit thegardnerschool.com.

