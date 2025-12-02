The Gardner School Marks 20 Years with Multi-State Expansion in 2026

Nashville, TN, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gardner School (TGS), a nationally recognized leader in early childhood education, announced a strategic expansion in its 20th year, with plans to open six new schools in 2026.

Four new schools in Greater Boston and two in the Midwest Region will create approximately 210 new jobs and extend TGS’ footprint in regions where families continue to seek academically focused, personalized early learning options. The new locations will serve an additional 1,200 children annually, strengthening TGS’ presence in markets with strong parent demand.

Confirmed 2026 locations include:

Chelmsford, MA

Milton, MA

Andover, MA

Hingham, MA

Bannockburn, IL

A second Midwest location will be announced upon final confirmation.

This expansion builds on two decades of impact, while reinforcing TGS’ commitment to expanding access to high-quality preschool education in communities across the country. Since 2005, TGS has educated more than 44,000 children, shaping early learning experiences that prepare students for kindergarten and beyond. Today, TGS operates 43 schools across eight states and the District of Columbia, with a reputation defined by academic excellence, family partnership, and warm, nurturing environments.

The announcement follows a milestone celebration in Nashville, where Mayor Freddie O’Connell proclaimed November 11, 2025, as The Gardner School Day in recognition of TGS’ contributions to children and families and the workforce over the past 20 years.

During the anniversary event, families shared the lasting influence of their TGS experience, highlighting teachers who fostered confidence, curiosity, and a love of learning that continues to shape their children’s growth. Many alumni have since advanced into rigorous academic programs, arts training, early collegiate pathways, and other opportunities that reflect the strong foundation built during their time at TGS.

“The Gardner School was founded on the belief that children thrive when they are truly supported and inspired to discover their abilities,” said Dean Pappous, CEO of The Gardner School. “For 20 years, our educators have created learning environments where confidence, curiosity, and character can grow. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to delivering the high-quality early education families expect from TGS and to expanding that promise to more communities across the country.”

All upcoming schools will incorporate TGS’ signature design, including modern classrooms, STEAM and enrichment spaces, and indoor and outdoor playscapes that support social, emotional, physical, and intellectual development. Families will also benefit from chef-prepared meals in the Kids’ Café and real-time updates through the TGS parent communication app. These elements reflect the school’s commitment to academic excellence, safety, and family partnership — core standards that have guided the organization’s growth since 2005.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School continues to strengthen its leadership role in early education nationwide. With each new school, TGS brings its proven model to more families seeking high-quality preschool options that create the foundation for lifelong success.

To learn more about enrollment and upcoming locations, visit https://www.thegardnerschool.com/coming-soon/. At this time, the page lists four Boston locations; additional locations will be added as renderings become available.

# # #

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2005, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 43 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit

thegardnerschool.com.

