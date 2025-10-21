FrankCrum Expands PEO Market Presence in California as In-House Insurance Carrier Gains Admission

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), announced today the expansion of its California sales presence alongside the admission of its affiliated insurance carrier, Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI), to provide workers’ compensation coverage for PEO clients in the state. Together, these developments strengthen FrankCrum’s ability to serve California employers in one of the most highly regulated employment environments in the nation.

FrankCrum’s expanded California footprint now includes sales teams in San Luis Obispo (Central Coast), San Diego, East Los Angeles, and West Los Angeles. While the company has long supported clients across the state, these local teams will deepen its ability to connect directly with business owners and deliver tailored HR, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions.

“California’s employment laws are among the most complex in the country, and that often leaves business owners carrying the burden of compliance instead of focusing on growth,” said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum and President of FWCI. “By expanding our carrier operations into California, we’re able to deliver more personalized solutions and partner closely with our clients to manage claims, support employees’ return to work, and drive better outcomes for both businesses and their people.”

Leading the California sales team will be Regional Sales Manager Mateo Zapata, who also oversees FrankCrum’s Arizona market. His role will ensure California businesses have direct access to FrankCrum’s expertise and hands-on support.

"California has long been a place where innovation and entrepreneurship come together to create positive economic growth,” said Michael Henry, Senior Vice President of Direct Sales at FrankCrum. “Thirty percent of the US tech economy is tied to the Golden State. Eleven percent of the country's manufacturing and over 10,000 construction companies are there. Many of these businesses could use the support and expertise that FrankCrum PEO brings, so they can do what they do best, passionately grow their businesses."

FrankCrum underscored its commitment to providing employers with choice. With FrankCrum PEO, California businesses can select the workers’ comp coverage that works best for them — A-rated Zurich for those seeking standard coverage, or FWCI for startups and companies needing flexible solutions for unique risks or coverage gaps.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981. The company provides human resource services, payroll, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance to more than 4,700 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 100,000 people. Based in Clearwater, Florida, FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success.

