FrankCrum Expands Health Insurance Offerings with New Florida Blue Regional Master Plan

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum, a leading provider of HR and employee benefits solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Florida Blue Regional Master Plan.

This new offering delivers robust health insurance coverage through one of the most expansive provider networks in Florida. Built for employers headquartered in the state, the Florida Blue plan includes HMO, HDHP, and PPO options, giving businesses the flexibility to tailor benefits to their workforce’s needs without compromising quality or coverage.

“Our goal is to make major medical and ancillary benefits accessible for every client,” said Anna Holder, Senior Vice President of Client Services and Operations at FrankCrum. “With Florida Blue’s deep roots in the state and FrankCrum’s hands-on support, employers can offer competitive health plans that truly meet the needs of their teams.”

FrankCrum serves a large and growing base of clients headquartered in Florida. The addition of the Florida Blue Regional Master Plan gives these employers greater choice, helping them find the right fit for their teams while maintaining access to high-quality care.

The Florida Blue Regional Master Plan complements FrankCrum’s existing Aetna Master Health Plan, which remains the trusted national solution for clients headquartered outside of Florida. Together, these plans provide comprehensive coverage options for businesses of all sizes and geographies.

Key Features of the Florida Blue Regional Master Plan:

Built for Florida-headquartered employers

Access to Florida Blue’s vast regional network

Coverage extension to out-of-state employees via the Blue Cross Blue Shield National Plan

Integrated with FrankCrum’s Benefit Administration platform, powered by bswift, for streamlined electronic open enrollment

Full-service plan administration handled by FrankCrum—including carrier file feeds, reconciliation, open enrollment sessions, and more





“We’ve always believed in giving our clients affordable resources to build strong, healthy workplaces,” said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum. “This new partnership with Florida Blue strengthens our ability to serve Florida-based businesses with more localized options and pricing flexibility while still delivering the high-touch service FrankCrum is known for.”

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a family-owned Professional Employer Organization (PEO) based in Clearwater, Florida. Since 1981, FrankCrum has helped businesses thrive by providing comprehensive HR services, including payroll, benefits, workers’ compensation, and risk management. With a commitment to personalized service and innovative solutions, FrankCrum empowers employers to focus on growth while we handle the rest.

For additional information, please visit www.frankcrum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing

FrankCrum

press@frankcrum.com

727-726-2786 x2365