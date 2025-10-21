The reunion countdown is on: Work Truck Week® 2026 registration now open

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration and housing are now open for the commercial vehicle industry’s biggest can’t-miss event, Work Truck Week® 2026, March 10–13, 2026, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

More Than a Trade Show®, Work Truck Week encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association.

Equal parts industry gathering, product launchpad, information exchange and business builder, Work Truck Week delivers unmatched opportunities to connect, explore and discover across the commercial vehicle market.

“Over the last 25 years, the industry has taken ownership of Work Truck Week and shaped it into the event it needs to be to drive business success for our exhibitors and attendees,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “There’s nowhere better to collaborate with colleagues from throughout the commercial vehicle ecosystem, evaluate the latest vehicles and equipment, learn about trends and technology, and prepare for the future.”

Make connections

Work Truck Week is built around connection and collaboration. In addition to meeting with colleagues in the exhibit hall, there are multiple opportunities to engage with thousands of commercial vehicle professionals, starting with Opening Reception on March 10. The industry’s first major gathering of the year, it’s held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Join old friends and meet new ones for breakfast at NTEA Annual Meeting on March 12. Presentations include updates on Association initiatives and resources, as well as keynote remarks from political pundits Karl Rove and Jim Messina.

Laugh and learn at the Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception on March 11. This interactive workshop will demonstrate how to use improv to enhance communication and leadership skills.

Explore vehicles and equipment

More than 500 companies fill the Work Truck Show exhibit hall and New Exhibitor Pavilion with the latest innovations in commercial vehicles, equipment, and technology. This commercial vehicle trade show is a one-stop-shop to discover new products; optimize commercial vehicle design and specification; find new business opportunities; meet with current and prospective customers; and consult with management, product and engineering teams from multiple suppliers. The main exhibit hall is open March 11–13, while New Exhibitor Pavilion showcases first-time exhibitors March 11–12.

Experience commercial vehicles with the latest technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, open to all attendees March 11–12.

Gather insights and solutions

Green Truck Summit on March 10 is a full-day immersion into new and emerging commercial vehicle technology. Expert presenters provide information, solutions and resources in support of the work truck industry’s drive toward greater sustainability, productivity and efficiency.

The truck industry conference educational program March 10–12 includes a range of in-depth Special Sessions and shorter Breakout Sessions to equip companies with strategies to strengthen operations now and in the future. Sessions cover critical topics such as evolving industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations, workforce development, fleet management, powertrain innovations, and upfitting solutions. A dozen commercial vehicle OEMs share vehicle changes and upfitting solutions during exclusive Chassis Updates.

Registered WTW and GTS Conference Package attendees can access some Breakout Session materials on-demand after the event.

Get support and resources

Visit Booth 3401 during exhibit hall hours to talk with NTEA staff members who are experts in fleet operations, industry data, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations and other key work truck topics. This is also the place to pick up a free WTW26 collectible mug! Next door at the NTEA Partners Booth (3201), representatives from Lincoln Electric, TruckScience, UniFirst, WorkTruckCert and Work Truck Total Protect will share and demonstrate a wide range of services and solutions to enhance business and customer relations in the commercial vehicle industry.

Get all the event details, register and book hotel rooms at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090) for more information. Work Truck Week early bird registration deadline is Feb. 13, 2026.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

