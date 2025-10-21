Willo Products Company Reports 400%+ Year-Over-Year Growth in Sales of its Patented Wedge Locking System

DECATUR, Ala., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, announced record-breaking year-over-year growth of more than 400% in Wedge® product sales, marking the strongest performance in the company’s 80-year history.

This extraordinary growth is driven by the success of Willo’s newest models — the Wedge SurfaceMax™ and Wedge Slim™ — which together account for approximately 75% of all new Wedge sales. Both products incorporate existing and new patent-pending tamper-resistant and security innovations that directly address the most urgent needs of today’s correctional facilities.

Nearly 30% of total Wedge sales are attributed to the Wedge Slim™, designed specifically for new construction. This surge underscores a significant industry shift: facility owners and design teams are intentionally improving door and lock security during the construction phase rather than waiting for systems to fail or be compromised.

“Our customers’ response has been remarkable,” said Russell Roberts, President at Willo Products. “Facilities are investing in reliability, safety, and proven innovation from Willo. The rapid adoption of our latest Wedge technologies validates that Willo is solving the real-world security issues our industry faces right now.”

The Wedge SurfaceMax™ was engineered for retrofit applications, bringing next-generation protection to existing facilities, while the Wedge Slim™ delivers the same high level of tamper resistance to new correctional center projects. Together, these products allow facilities to strengthen security proactively, whether upgrading aging infrastructure or designing modern, resilient detention environments from the ground up.

“This level of growth demonstrates more than market success. It represents broad industry confidence in Willo’s innovations to improve security that everyone deserves,” added Roberts. “Correctional leaders across the country are choosing Willo because our technology meets modern threats head-on and keeps staff and residents safe.”

About Willo Products Company:

Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo’s locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are installed in more than 1,500 jails throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

