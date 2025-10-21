New York, USA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~5% Driven by Innovation and Increasing Patient Awareness | DelveInsight

The cataract surgery devices market is expanding steadily, driven by ageing populations and rising demand for vision-restoring procedures worldwide. Innovation in premium intraocular lenses, femtosecond lasers, and micro-incision phacoemulsification is driving upgrades and increasing per-procedure revenues. Increasing access to ambulatory surgical centers and outreach programs in emerging markets is broadening procedure volumes.

DelveInsight’s Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading cataract surgery devices companies’ market shares, challenges, cataract surgery devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key cataract surgery devices companies in the market.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Summary

The global cataract surgery devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 9 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 13 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global cataract surgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the cataract surgery devices market include Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., ZEISS Group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Abbott Laboratories, HOYA Corporation, Aurolab, Hanita Lenses Ltd, Topcon Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Bohus BioTech AB, Eyekon Medical, CIMA Technology Inc., Medisonic Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Opthalmika Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Essilor International, Oertli Instrumente AG, and others.

Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the cataract surgery devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the cataract surgery devices market, the intraocular lenses category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Aging Population

Cataracts are predominantly age-related, and the global increase in life expectancy has led to a larger elderly population. This demographic shift directly drives demand for cataract surgery devices.

Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders

Increasing cases of cataracts, along with other vision-impairing conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, fuel the need for advanced surgical interventions.

Technological Advancements in Surgical Devices

Innovations such as femtosecond lasers, advanced intraocular lenses (IOLs), phacoemulsification systems, and microincision techniques have enhanced surgical outcomes, improved safety, and reduced patient recovery time, making surgery more accessible and appealing.

Growing Awareness and Patient Demand

Rising awareness among patients about the availability and benefits of cataract surgery has led to an increase in the adoption of modern devices, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, enable the establishment of more ophthalmology centers and surgical facilities, thereby increasing access to cataract surgery devices.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Other Risk Factors

Lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which increase the risk of cataracts, contribute indirectly to the growth of the cataract surgery devices market.

Government Initiatives and Insurance Coverage

Public health programs, government-funded eye care initiatives, and improved insurance coverage for cataract surgeries in many regions help reduce cost barriers and encourage the uptake of surgery.

Minimally Invasive and Outpatient Procedures

The shift toward minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery times has made cataract surgery more convenient, encouraging both patients and ophthalmologists to adopt advanced surgical devices.

Regional Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the cataract surgery devices market in 2024, representing 39% of the global share. This leadership is fueled by the rising incidence of cataracts and vision-related disorders, along with risk factors such as aging, diabetes, and hypertension.

In Europe, market growth is supported by a combination of demographic and structural factors, including an aging population, advanced healthcare systems, and heightened awareness of eye health. The increasing number of geriatric patients seeking to enhance their quality of life through cataract surgery is driving demand for sophisticated devices, such as phacoemulsification systems, intraocular lenses, and femtosecond lasers.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out for its high surgical volumes and substantial unmet needs due to its vast and aging population. The market is highly segmented, with urban areas rapidly adopting advanced technologies such as Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) and premium IOLs. At the same time, rural regions continue to rely on cost-effective, conventional methods. A notable feature of this market is the coexistence of both global premium manufacturers and local, affordable suppliers.

The region is also witnessing a strong transition to modern phacoemulsification techniques and the emerging adoption of digital health and AI-driven surgical planning. Government initiatives, including subsidies and awareness programs, are further helping address the large backlog of untreated cases. Additionally, medical tourism hubs such as India and Singapore are strengthening demand by offering advanced yet affordable cataract care to international patients.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Cataract Surgery Devices Market

In April 2025, Alcon announced the launch of the UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and the UNITY Cataract System (CS), offering a versatile platform with both a combined console (VCS) and a standalone cataract system (CS). The systems featured first-to-market technologies, including UNITY 4D Phaco, HYPERVIT® 30K, and the UNITY Intelligent Fluidics system, designed to improve efficiency and surgical outcomes for cataract and vitreoretinal procedures.

In March 2025, Alcon announced that Vivity®, the widely implanted extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens, became available on its advanced Clareon® lens material. Clareon Vivity® received CE Mark approval and began its commercial rollout in Europe in early Q2 2025.

What are Cataract Surgery Devices?

Cataract surgery devices form the backbone of modern ophthalmic care, enabling safe and effective removal of clouded natural lenses and implantation of clear intraocular lenses (IOLs). Phacoemulsification systems, which utilize ultrasonic energy to break up and remove cataracts, are the most widely used surgical platforms, supported by micro-incision instruments and advanced fluidics for precision and safety. In addition, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS) devices are increasingly adopted, offering automated corneal incisions, capsulotomy, and lens fragmentation, which can enhance surgical accuracy and potentially improve outcomes. Complementary tools such as viscoelastics, intraoperative aberrometers, and microinstruments further aid in lens removal, capsular stability, and accurate IOL placement.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Cataract Surgery Devices Market CAGR ~5% Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 13 Billion Key Cataract Surgery Devices Companies Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., ZEISS Group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Abbott Laboratories, HOYA Corporation, Aurolab, Hanita Lenses Ltd, Topcon Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Bohus BioTech AB, Eyekon Medical, CIMA Technology Inc., Medisonic Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Opthalmika Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Essilor International, Oertli Instrumente AG, and others

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Assessment

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Cataract Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Lasers, Intraocular Lenses, Viscosurgical Devices, and Others Cataract Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cataract Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

