FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 4

Maranello (Italy), October 21, 2025 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 will be released on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2025 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 4.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment