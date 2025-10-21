Talkdesk upgrades Copilot with agentic AI to help human agents tackle the toughest customer challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced a significant enhancement to Talkdesk Copilot , introducing new agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that allow customer service agents to request real-time assistance in highly complex situations. Unlike traditional AI assistants that provide limited, scripted guidance or limited article responses, the newly enhanced Copilot can understand multi-layered questions, synthesize information across systems, and deliver context-aware recommendations and actions — helping agents resolve issues that previously required escalation to a subject matter expert or manual research.

Built on the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform , Copilot now uses agentic reasoning to interpret the context of the conversation to analyze multiple knowledge sources and generate accurate, actionable answers, all within seconds. Agents remain in complete control, invoking Copilot when they need deeper insight or faster resolution, while ensuring every AI interaction is transparent, traceable, and governed by enterprise-grade security standards.



For example, a healthcare provider representative can ask, “This patient needs their first diabetic eye exam and wants to know what to expect and what to bring. Walk me through the preparation and scheduling process." Copilot reads the context of the current conversations, generates a tailored answer based on analysis of the patient and the health system's knowledge base and existing integrated services, guides the agent through the scheduling steps while handling the patient's questions and concerns, and texts the patient the necessary information.

“With Talkdesk CXA, we’re creating a new era of intelligent automation in which AI and people work together seamlessly to elevate every customer interaction,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “The new Copilot capabilities show how automation can empower agents to focus on what matters most: delivering meaningful outcomes for customers.”

Listening to every interaction in real time, Talkdesk Copilot interprets customer intent and context instantly, then draws on connected customer relationship management (CRM) systems, knowledge bases, and enterprise systems to surface the right answers or actions. Copilot delivers accurate guidance and automates next steps — whether resolving a claim, tracking a shipment, or processing a return — through simple, natural language prompts. Agents can ask in plain language to access information, trigger actions, or complete workflows across systems, all without toggling screens or leaving their workspace.

Copilot continues to work even after the customer conversation ends. It automatically summarizes interactions, captures key details, outlines next steps, and updates records, streamlining post-call work and providing an additional layer of operational efficiency to modern contact centers.

See Talkdesk Copilot in action at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo ™ in Orlando, Florida, October 20-23, 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

