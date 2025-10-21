Global Curing Agents Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2030

Boston, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Curing Agents Market” is projected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2025 to $10 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for curing agents, segmented by type, grade, form, application, and end use. It highlights growth opportunities across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Presented with tables and figures, the report illustrates historical, current, and future market trends in dollar ($) millions, making it useful for strategic planning.

This report is highly relevant now due to the growing demand for curing agents across key industries. In construction, curing agents enhance the durability and weather resistance of materials used in concrete, flooring, and structural components. Rising investments in infrastructure are driving this demand further. Additionally, increased plastic consumption and population growth are increasing the need for curing agents in coatings and electronics. In the transportation sector, curing agents improve the performance and appearance of plastic components in vehicles. Ongoing research into low-emission curing agents is opening new business opportunities, especially in Europe and North America.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Engineering Plastics: Engineering plastics are used in industries like automotive and electronics for their strength and durability. Curing agents help harden these plastics, making them suitable for high-performance applications. As the need for lightweight and tough materials grows, so does the demand for curing agents.

Expansion of Coating Industry: Curing agents are essential in coatings that protect surfaces from corrosion, wear, and chemicals. In construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, the use of coatings is rising, driving the need for curing agents that ensure durability and performance.

Use in Electronics and Electricals: Electronics require materials that offer insulation, strength, and heat resistance. Curing agents are used in adhesives, encapsulants, and circuit boards to meet these needs. As electronic devices become more advanced and widespread, curing agents are seeing increased demand.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $7 billion Market size forecast $10 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Type, Grade, Form, Application, End User Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the U.K. Market drivers Growing necessity of engineering plastics.

Growth in the coating sectors.

Increasing applications of curing agents in electronics and electrical products.

Interesting fact:

Scientists and academic researchers are developing lower-emitting and sustainable curing agents to decrease the environmental impact of plastics. The growing revolution in bioplastics and bio-based coatings is creating new revenue avenues for the curing agent industry.

The key curing agent producers have targeted the marine, aerospace, and defense industries for further business expansion. Curing agents are used in satellite components and have the ability to repair materials in space. Thus, the key satellite-producing countries -- the U.S., China, the U.K., Japan, India, and France are the major users of curing agents in the global market.

The growing demand for electronic devices and wearable electronics has had a positive impact on the curing agents business. Curing agents can enhance the performance, flexibility, appearance, and durability of electronic devices and wearable electronics. Curing agents are widely used in the production of desktop computers, smartwatches, printers, scanners, fitness trackers, and headsets.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

In terms of value, the global curing agents market is projected to grow from $7 billion in 2024 to $10 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the curing agents market include:

Growing necessity of engineering plastics.

Growth in the coating sectors.

What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

The key challenges of the curing agents market include:

Rising raw material costs.

Stringent environmental regulations.

The key opportunities of the curing agents market include:

Growing innovation in smart and self-healing materials. Increasing applications of curing agents in electronics and electrical products.



What market segments are covered in the report?

The curing agent market is segmented on the basis of types, grade types, forms, applications, and end-use industries. Types include epoxy, polyurethane, rubber, acrylic, and others. Grades include industrial and reagent. Forms include solid and liquid. Applications include coatings, adhesives, composites, sealants, elastomers, and others. End-use industries include buildings and construction, transportation, power and energy, electronics and electrical, industrial manufacturing, and others.

Which end-use segment will be dominant through 2030?

The building and construction segment will dominate through the end of 2030.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the highest share of the market, due to its rapid industrialization and urbanization creating demand for curing agents in the Asia-Pacific market. Moreover, the growing demand for high-performance plastics, coatings, and epoxy resins further establishes the importance of curing agents in the market.

