Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per common share, an increase of 3.2% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2026 to holders of record on December 26, 2025.

This represents the 12th consecutive year that Getty has increased its cash dividend to common shareholders.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,137 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

