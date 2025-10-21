Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November 2025

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, and the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Conference Details

Event: UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Date: November 10 and 11, 2025

Event Format: 1-on-1 institutional investor meetings only

Company Participants: Robert Leasure Jr., President and CEO, and Beth Taylor, CFO

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Location: London, UK

Date and Presentation Time: November 18, 2025 at 4:00PM GMT/11:00AM ET

Event Format: Presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Link to Webcast

Company Participant: Robert Leasure, Jr., President and CEO

Event: Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: November 18, 2025

Event format: 1-on-1 institutional investor meetings only

Company Participant: Beth Taylor, CFO

To schedule a meeting at the conferences with Inotiv management, or for more conference information, please contact your institutional sales representative at each firm.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical research and development projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotiv.com/.

This release and our investor presentations may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to our strategic plans; trends in the demand for our services and products; trends in the industries that consume our services and products; market and company-specific impacts of non-human primate supply and demand matters; compliance with the Resolution Agreement and Plea Agreement and the expected impacts on the Company related to the compliance plan and compliance monitor, and the expected amounts, timing and expense treatment of cash payments and other investments thereunder; our ability to service our outstanding indebtedness and to comply or regain compliance with financial covenants, including those established by the Seventh Amendment to our Credit Agreement; our current and forecasted cash position; our ability to make capital expenditures, fund our operations and satisfy our obligations; our ability to manage recurring and unusual costs; our ability to execute on and realize the expected benefits related to our restructuring and site optimization plans; our expectations regarding the volume of new bookings, pre-sales, pricing, cost savings initiatives, expansion of services, operating income or losses and liquidity; our ability to effectively fill the recent expanded capacity or any future expansion or acquisition initiatives undertaken by us; our ability to develop and build infrastructure and teams to manage growth and projects; our ability to continue to retain and hire key talent; our ability to market our services and products under our corporate name and relevant brand names; our ability to develop new services and products; our ability to negotiate amendments to the Credit Agreement or obtain waivers related to the financial covenants defined within the Credit Agreement; the potential outcome of litigation against us, including any settlement and amounts accrued or recoverable; and the impact of macroeconomic factors, including but not limited to tariffs, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on December 4, 2024, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

