Inotiv Partners with VUGENE to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Bioinformatics Capabilities

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, or “Inotiv”), a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, and VUGENE, a multi-omics data analysis company providing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions for biomedical research, today announced a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate AI-assisted drug discovery and enhance data-driven insights across the drug development continuum.

Through this partnership, Inotiv will integrate VUGENE’s cloud-based bioinformatics and computational platform into its Discovery & Translational Sciences Division, enabling a more efficient and intelligent analysis of complex biological data. The collaboration will enhance Inotiv’s ability to interpret the full spectrum of epigenomic, proteomic, and other molecular datasets, with the goal of ultimately improving the prediction of drug efficacy and safety in early-stage research.

“To maximize the value of our clients’ discovery programs, we must efficiently integrate and interpret complex datasets,” said Scott Daniels, PhD, Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery & Translational Sciences at Inotiv. “VUGENE’s AI-enabled bioinformatics platform gives our team a powerful tool to advance data-driven, AI-assisted discovery, helping clients make faster, more informed decisions.”

For VUGENE, the partnership is an opportunity to expand the reach and application of its computational technologies within real-world research environments.

“Inotiv’s integrated approach to drug discovery, specifically their focus on the qualification of new target biology and disease modeling, makes them an ideal partner,” said Juozas Gordevičius, PhD, Founder and CTO of VUGENE. “Together we can combine advanced multi-omics bioinformatics and AI with experimental expertise to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve human health.”

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical research and development projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotiv.com/.

About VUGENE

VUGENE is a global multi-omics data analysis and interpretation company. The VUGENE platform enables the elucidation of disease mechanisms and therapeutic mode-of-action, assisting in the discovery and development of novel treatments. The VUGENE platform integrates biological data from multiple sources including tissue and cellular sources and range from (epi)genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics.

