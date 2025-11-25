Inotiv Ranked Number 182nd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv today announced it ranked 182nd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Inotiv’s revenue grew 448% from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2024, the measurement period for this year’s rankings.

Robert Leasure, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Inotiv credits the company’s ongoing success to its focus on clients, scientific partnership, and strategic growth. He said, "We are honored to be recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winner for the third consecutive year, a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams across the organization. Over the past several years, we’ve come together as one Inotiv, building our company through strategic acquisitions and the development of complementary services that enhance our ability to support our clients’ critical research. By listening closely to our customers and continually refining how we deliver our solutions and research models, we’re creating a client experience rooted in partnership, scientific excellence and reliability. As we evolve, our commitment remains clear: to be a trusted partner helping our clients advance life-changing therapies.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Inotiv was previously ranked 138th and 127th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2024.

In order to be eligible for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical research and development projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotiv.com/.

