Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Equipment Failure Affecting One Potline at Grundartangi, Iceland Smelter

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), announced today that it was forced to temporarily stop production on one of its two potlines due to an electrical equipment failure at the Grundartangi, Iceland aluminum smelter. No injuries have occurred.

As a result, production at the smelter has been temporarily reduced by approximately two-thirds. Grundartangi’s other potline remains unaffected and in full production. An impact assessment and a timeline for obtaining replacement equipment and restoring full production is underway. The company will provide an update on its quarterly earnings conference call on November 6.

Century expects that losses arising from these events will be covered under its property and business interruption insurance policies. Century is working with affected customers and suppliers to minimize the impact to their respective businesses.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

