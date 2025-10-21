SBA Releases State-Level Analysis of Shutdown Impact on Small Business Lending

With Core Lending Programs Frozen, Agency is Unable to Deliver $170 Million to 320 Main Street Businesses Each Day

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration released a state-level analysis of how small businesses have been impacted by the federal shutdown, which has frozen the agency’s core 7(a) and 504 small business lending programs. For fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the SBA guaranteed a record 84,400 loans, reaching $45 billion in capital for Main Street. Each business day the shutdown continues, an estimated 320 small businesses nationwide are unable to access $170 million in SBA-backed commercial loans, translating to $2.5 billion which has been blocked from 4,800 small businesses so far over the course of the shutdown. The loan programs are funded by lender fees and operate at zero subsidy, or zero cost, to taxpayers.

“Thanks to President Trump’s agenda to reduce taxes, regulation and unfair trade deals, small business optimism is at seven-year highs, resulting in the SBA serving a record 85,000 job creators with $45 billion in federally-backed loans – supporting historic hiring, expansion, and confidence on Main Street,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Senate Democrats have decided to cut off that momentum and that capital for Main Street, in favor of growing government spending by $1.5 trillion and blocking a clean funding bill to reopen the government. With the SBA’s loan programs shuttered, thousands of small businesses are now unable to access the vital funding they need to survive, let alone thrive – and will soon begin cutting hours and benefits, laying off workers, and contemplating closing up shop for good.”

Below is the SBA analysis by state for the weekly impact on SBA-guaranteed loans:

State # of SBA Loans Not Approved (per week) $ Value of SBA Loan Proceeds Blocked (per week)
California 212 $126,885,142
Texas 128 $88,976,933
Florida 135 $76,862,958
New York 106 $40,067,129
Georgia 49 $34,619,694
Illinois 60 $31,284,460
Colorado 46 $26,411,206
Ohio 67 $26,267,104
Pennsylvania 54 $25,961,288
New Jersey 56 $25,824,965
North Carolina 38 $25,613,956
Washington 45 $24,098,402
Arizona 36 $21,580,506
Michigan 50 $21,476,221
Minnesota 35 $18,011,733
Utah 31 $17,719,531
Virginia 31 $16,748,267
Missouri 25 $15,664,160
Massachusetts 44 $15,059,148
Wisconsin 26 $14,530,523
Indiana 26 $13,376,379
Oregon 25 $11,749,219
Tennessee 20 $11,412,723
South Carolina 19 $11,157,362
Maryland 29 $10,999,708
Nevada 19 $10,052,313
Connecticut 21 $9,223,113
Alabama 13 $8,146,962
Louisiana 12 $7,243,056
Idaho 17 $6,980,173
Oklahoma 10 $6,608,231
Kentucky 12 $5,963,198
Kansas 10 $5,158,863
Arkansas 8 $5,056,804
New Hampshire 13 $4,959,150
Iowa 9 $4,325,304
New Mexico 7 $4,244,733
Mississippi 7 $3,974,600
Nebraska 7 $3,730,073
Montana 6 $3,467,817
South Dakota 5 $3,108,338
Maine 9 $2,853,479
North Dakota 4 $2,811,077
Rhode Island 7 $2,668,988
Delaware 5 $1,959,517
Alaska 2 $1,675,877
District of Columbia 4 $1,664,273
Wyoming 3 $1,627,438
Vermont 4 $1,586,902
Hawaii 5 $1,558,448
West Virginia 4 $1,420,194

To view the full data on SBA lending in FY25, click here.

