SBA Releases State-Level Analysis of Shutdown Impact on Small Business Lending

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration released a state-level analysis of how small businesses have been impacted by the federal shutdown, which has frozen the agency’s core 7(a) and 504 small business lending programs. For fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the SBA guaranteed a record 84,400 loans, reaching $45 billion in capital for Main Street. Each business day the shutdown continues, an estimated 320 small businesses nationwide are unable to access $170 million in SBA-backed commercial loans, translating to $2.5 billion which has been blocked from 4,800 small businesses so far over the course of the shutdown. The loan programs are funded by lender fees and operate at zero subsidy, or zero cost, to taxpayers.

“Thanks to President Trump’s agenda to reduce taxes, regulation and unfair trade deals, small business optimism is at seven-year highs, resulting in the SBA serving a record 85,000 job creators with $45 billion in federally-backed loans – supporting historic hiring, expansion, and confidence on Main Street,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Senate Democrats have decided to cut off that momentum and that capital for Main Street, in favor of growing government spending by $1.5 trillion and blocking a clean funding bill to reopen the government. With the SBA’s loan programs shuttered, thousands of small businesses are now unable to access the vital funding they need to survive, let alone thrive – and will soon begin cutting hours and benefits, laying off workers, and contemplating closing up shop for good.”

Below is the SBA analysis by state for the weekly impact on SBA-guaranteed loans:

State # of SBA Loans Not Approved (per week) $ Value of SBA Loan Proceeds Blocked (per week) California 212 $126,885,142 Texas 128 $88,976,933 Florida 135 $76,862,958 New York 106 $40,067,129 Georgia 49 $34,619,694 Illinois 60 $31,284,460 Colorado 46 $26,411,206 Ohio 67 $26,267,104 Pennsylvania 54 $25,961,288 New Jersey 56 $25,824,965 North Carolina 38 $25,613,956 Washington 45 $24,098,402 Arizona 36 $21,580,506 Michigan 50 $21,476,221 Minnesota 35 $18,011,733 Utah 31 $17,719,531 Virginia 31 $16,748,267 Missouri 25 $15,664,160 Massachusetts 44 $15,059,148 Wisconsin 26 $14,530,523 Indiana 26 $13,376,379 Oregon 25 $11,749,219 Tennessee 20 $11,412,723 South Carolina 19 $11,157,362 Maryland 29 $10,999,708 Nevada 19 $10,052,313 Connecticut 21 $9,223,113 Alabama 13 $8,146,962 Louisiana 12 $7,243,056 Idaho 17 $6,980,173 Oklahoma 10 $6,608,231 Kentucky 12 $5,963,198 Kansas 10 $5,158,863 Arkansas 8 $5,056,804 New Hampshire 13 $4,959,150 Iowa 9 $4,325,304 New Mexico 7 $4,244,733 Mississippi 7 $3,974,600 Nebraska 7 $3,730,073 Montana 6 $3,467,817 South Dakota 5 $3,108,338 Maine 9 $2,853,479 North Dakota 4 $2,811,077 Rhode Island 7 $2,668,988 Delaware 5 $1,959,517 Alaska 2 $1,675,877 District of Columbia 4 $1,664,273 Wyoming 3 $1,627,438 Vermont 4 $1,586,902 Hawaii 5 $1,558,448 West Virginia 4 $1,420,194

